Anne Hathaway just wore the sandal that is taking over Hollywood - and we want it too 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Whether she’s turning virtual press days into fashion shows or wearing a showstopping gown on a red carpet, Anne Hathaway continues to prove that her style statements are not to be missed. Such was the case again as showed off her off-duty style in New York City and rocked a pair of sandals that celebrities can’t stop wearing right now.

SHOP: Hailey Bieber’s $40 yellow sandals are the cozy shoe you need for summer

The Witches star sported a pair of Birkenstocks with her shimmery blue Apiece Apart Laguna mini dress, which comes complete with a tie waist, v-neck, and three-quarter sleeves.

Anne rocked her Birkenstocks with an Apiece Apart dress

Anne completed her look with her hair pulled back in a bun and wore a sticker-covered ZShield Wrap face shield.

SHOP: 13 chunky dad sandals we love for spring: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Given Anne’s penchant for designer looks, her summery ensemble is surprisingly modest cost-wise. The Locked Down star’s dress is on sale - marked down nearly half off on Apiece Apart to $177.95, and you can score a pair of Birkenstocks in other shades for less than $100 (in some cases they’re cheaper than $50). We found a similar pair on Shopbop for $45.

Apiece Apart Laguna dress, $177.95, Apiece Apart

Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Silver, $135, Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Silver, $45, Shopbop

Birkenstocks have been around forever, but we’ve seen the sandals take off in a whole new way this year, with stars flocking to wear them in metallic, neon, and pastel hues, like Charlize Theron who wore a neon yellow pair during a trip to the grocery store and Hailey Bieber, who kicked up her heels in her car in a pair of pastel yellow Birkenstocks.

MORE: Anne Hathaway puts on glam backyard fashion show to celebrate new film

Reese Witherspoon has worn them as well, sporting a pair as she picked up her son from school.

Hailey showed off her yellow Birkenstocks on Instagram

And for good reason. Following a year of living in slippers, flats, and sweatpants, the cozy kicks are the perfect transitional shoe for summer, not only because of their comfort, but you can style them up in fun ways too with summer dresses a la Anne, or with shorts, jeans, and linen pants.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.