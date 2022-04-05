7 unmissable shows coming to Netflix in April

Netflix has truly outdone itself for April with a whole host of seriously exciting shows. From much-anticipated graphic novel adaptations to the return of a certain time-bending Groundhog Day series, here are our must-watch picks for this month…

MORE: Bridgerton: does Penelope Featherington end up with Colin Bridgerton?

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - 6 April

The two-part documentary looks at the horror of Jimmy Savile, a TV personality whose career spanned decades in the entertainment industry, before his death reveal that he had been a prolific sex offender, with over 450 women coming forward with stories of their experiences with him. The documentary examines Savile’s relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long.

Hard Cell - 12 April

Big fan of Catherine Tate? This is absolutely not one to miss, if so. The documentary-style comedy follows Catherine Tate in a variety of roles in a women’s prison. From the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer, we can’t wait to see more of Catherine’s brilliant characterisations!

Anatomy of a Scandal - 15 April

Starring Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller, this psychological thriller follows Britain's elite through personal and political scandal.The synopsis reads: "James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful life. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem."

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch - 19 April

The synopsis for this fascinating doc reads: "Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular 'all-American' image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring."

Russian Doll - 20 April

It must be our sweet birthday baby! If you’re anything like us, you have been waiting for season two of this drama pretty much after just finishing season one. Set four years after Nadia and Alan got caught up in an infinite time loop, the new episodes will continue to explore existential thematics as Nadia and Alan delve deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations.

MORE: 5 true-crime shows about scammers that are a must-watch

MORE: The Girl From Plainville: What happened to Conrad Roy and where is Michelle Carter now?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best lines from Russian Doll season one

Heartstopper - 22 April

This precious cinnamon roll of a show follows teens Charlie and Nick who become unlikely friends after being seated by one another at school, only to slowly realise that their friendship is becoming something more. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes - 27 April

The synopsis for this Hollywood tale reads: "Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumours for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this feature illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.