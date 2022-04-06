Exclusive: Outlander star David Berry reveals whether he will be back for more episodes Lord John will be back!

Outlander star David Berry has opened up about his future on the show following his brief appearance in season six.

Chatting exclusively with HELLO! the actor who plays fan favourite Lord John Grey on the smash-hit time travel drama confirmed that viewers will be seeing more of him.

"Yes, Lord John will be in future episodes," he said when asked whether he will return, although HELLO! understands that he will not appear in the remaining three episodes of season six.

Instead, David will next reprise his role in the upcoming seventh season, which it has been confirmed will be the show's biggest since season one.

To make up for the shortened run of episodes in season six, it was announced last year that season seven will be a whopping 16 episodes long. David's co-star Caitríona Balfe has previously revealed that filming - which is set to begin shooting this year - will take between nine and 12 months.

Did you enjoy David's appearance in season six of Outlander?

While fans will be happy to hear that David will be back, it turns out that his decision to reprise his role for a brief appearance in season six was not an easy one to make.

"Returning to Outlander was full of a lot drama itself because it was extremely challenging with COVID," he said, explaining that coming from his native Australia meant he had to self-isolate for several weeks before he could begin shooting.

David plays Lord John Grey in the hit show

"To come from that place of safety into the UK where everyone was in lockdown and very much struggling with it was a huge shock to me, but I'm very fortunate that I did get to work at that time."

Elsewhere in the chat, David also spoke about whether next time viewers see him, he will be accompanied by William, Jamie's now-teenage son, who he has raised as his own.

He wasn't able to confirm anything as the decision is out of his hands, but he did say: "I can tell you that wherever John goes, William is close in his heart - as well as close in the heart of Jamie."

He added: "I'm sure that whether he's there in person or not he is someone who will probably be discussed and will appear in the storyline going forward."

