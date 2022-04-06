Anatomy of a Scandal: early reviews for Downton star's gripping new drama are in Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller lead the cast

Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix is sure to be your next binge watch from the streaming giant. Not only does the series have a gripping plot but a star-studded cast that will definitely hook you in.

The drama series is based on the Sarah Vaugh novel of the same name, so fans of the book can look forward to seeing the story played out on screen. But before you stuck in, check out some of the early reviews that have come in.

WATCH: The official trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix has been described as a "banger" of a thriller by Decider, while Time Out praised it was "immaculately cast". Plenty of fans are also giving their verdict of the book on social media – and we're sure the reviews of the TV show are likely to follow suit.

One person wrote: "April 15th! I'm so excited. I LOVED this book from Sarah Vaughan. #anatomyofascandal." A second said: "Anatomy of a Scandal, I am half way through this book by @SVaughanAuthor and completely gripped! People are going to go mad for it when the drama hits Netflix soon, but nothing ever beats a book! #anatomyofascandal #books."

Michelle Dockery stars in the psychological thriller

For those unfamiliar, the story is a psychological thriller and a gritty courtroom drama. As the Netflix synopsis explains, the series "infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarefied world.

"A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem."

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend also star

Sienna Miller recently opened up about her role as Sophie Whitehouse in the drama, explaining she could relate to some of things her character goes through.

Speaking in this month's Elle magazine, she said: "It was familiar terrain, because I've experienced some of the things that she experienced. And the feelings were familiar. [But] her way of dealing with what's thrown at her is the absolute antithesis of what my way is. And so, in a kind of twisted, tourism sense, I just wanted to see how it would feel to react differently."

