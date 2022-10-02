Salma Hayek impresses fans with her latest Paris Fashion Week look How Y2K of her!

Salma Hayek sure knows how to stop fans in their tracks with her looks, and as she attends Paris Fashion Week, she is going all out!

The star gave a glimpse into her fashion week experience, and the ultra glamorous spot she has to get ready in for all the shows.

For her latest show, Balenciaga's Summer 2023 presentation, she opted for quite the edgy look, fitting right into the brand's latest style vision.

Salma took to Instagram to share with fans her style choice for the event, which consisted of a black, sheer long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, layered with a leather corset, which she wore with rolled up black sweatpants.

Going for a dark and futuristic kind of vibe, the actress had silver eyeshadow across her lids, tousled her hair simply with some stray braids throughout, and topped the look off with Y2K style black sunglasses.

The photos were taken in what appears to be her closet in Paris, which is filled with cozy cashmere sweaters, sharp blazers, and statement making high-heels.

Salma is no stranger to bold fashion looks

What's more, it wasn't just its contents that were chic but the closet itself, as it featured a plush silver-hued carpet rug, open closets painted in a perfect mint shade on the inside, and the space featured tall ceilings and beautiful crown molding.

Fans were quick to rave about the snapshot, taking to the comments section to write: "Wow! It's amazing!" and: "PERFECT," as well as: "Still got it after all these years!!" plus another fan added: "Very cool."

The couple arrived at the event in style

The Balenciaga show is quite the important show for Salma to attend, as the fashion house is owned by Kering, which is the luxury conglomerate her husband, François-Henri Pinault, has been the CEO of since 2005.

The latest show was held at the Parc des Expositions and was coined "The Mud Show" by the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia. The theme was taken quite seriously as models, the first of which was Kanye West, debuted the upcoming season's looks by walking in between domes of mud.

