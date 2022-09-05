Salma Hayek enchants in waist-cinching bridal gown for star-studded party The Hollywood socialite looked sublime

Salma Hayek was the picture of elegance on Sunday evening as she was photographed arriving at London's Claridges Hotel to attend the celebrations for VOGUE's Edward Enniful's new memoir, A Visible Man.

READ: Inside Salma Hayek's private life and upcoming school challenge involving daughter

The 56-year-old actress was a vision as she donned a bridal-white tiered gown, laden with ruffled tulle and a daring low-cut neckline. The Mexican-American star looked incredible in the waist-cinching ensemble, which featured a drop waistline and angelic ruffled sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek parties in tiny red-hot bikini

Salma slicked her raven hair into an elegant updo to highlight her ageless features, sporting a romantic beauty getup with soft eyeshadow, honey-hued bronzer and a subtle nude lip shade.

The House of Gucci star shared intimate snaps from the evening to her Instagram account, posing against a marble fireplace decorated with blooming white roses and candles.

WOW: Salma Hayek dazzles in diamond emblazoned dress in unearthed video

Salma looked like a princess in her stunning white dress

"As we are starting a new week let’s not forget to stop and smell the roses. Last night we celebrated @edward_enninful and his book #avisibleman," Salma wrote.

The actress caused quite a stir amongst her devoted fans, who rushed to the comments of her post to gush over her ethereal ensemble.

MORE: Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in latest swimsuit video

READ: Salma Hayek spends day out with friend Leonardo DiCaprio

"Wow beautiful queen," one follower sweetly shared, as another fan penned: "Salma you are so beautiful."

"Love your outfit and yes one must stop to enjoy the simple things in life," agreed a third fan.

The 56-year-old was a vision in white at the star-studded party

Salma's show-stopping appearance comes just after the Hollywood sweetheart marked her 56th birthday in style, taking to Instagram to share several sun-soaked clip of herself donning a striking red bikini.

The glamorous star showed off her flawless figure as she danced on-board a luxury yacht, leaving her 21.6million followers awe-struck by her beach babe getup.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in new photo

Salma commanded attention in her ravishing tulle ensemble

In her caption, she wrote: "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" before writing the same message in Spanish and adding several red-themed emojis after it.

"Wooow, beautiful Salma showing her body and also in the sea that you like so much. I wish you the best, good health, success and happiness, we love you and you are our Great Mexican Pride!!!" a fan sweetly commented.

Read more HELLO! US stories here