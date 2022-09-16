Salma Hayek wows in show-stopping gown during night out with husband The Eternals actress looked sublime

Salma Hayek put on a show-stopping display on Thursday as she was photographed arriving at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City.

The 56-year-old highlighted her famous curves in a stunning rhinestone-embellished, black floor-length gown that featured a dramatic ruffle collar and sheer tulle skirt. Salma accessorized with an ornate diamond necklace and delicate diamond stud earrings.

Keeping her look elegant, the actress wore her hair in a chic updo and added a black velvet headband.

Salma co-chaired the event with her husband François-Henri Pinault and the couple were pictured sweetly holding hands as they made their way into The Pool on Park Avenue.

This first-ever dinner benefitted three of the Kering Foundation's "partner organizations" that work to provide support to victims of gender-based violence, as reported by Variety.

The three survivor organizations include the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women, and Global Fund For Women.

Salma looked beautiful in her gown

Kering is a luxury fashion group that owns brands like Balenciaga and Gucci and holds special significance to Salma and her husband as he has served as the company's chairman and CEO since 2005.

Salma's show-stopping appearance comes just after the Hollywood sweetheart marked her 56th birthday in style, taking to Instagram to share several sun-soaked clips of herself donning a striking red bikini.

The glamorous star showed off her flawless figure as she danced on board a luxury yacht, leaving her 21.6million followers awe-struck by her beach babe getup.

Salma and her husband co-chaired the event with other celebrities

In her caption, she wrote: "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" before writing the same message in Spanish and adding several red-themed emojis after it.

"Wooow, beautiful Salma showing her body and also in the sea that you like so much. I wish you the best, good health, success, and happiness, we love you and you are our Great Mexican Pride!!!" a fan sweetly commented.

