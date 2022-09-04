Salma Hayek dazzles in diamond emblazoned dress in unearthed video

Hanna Fillingham
Salma Hayek commanded attention in a low-cut dress in a video that caused a stir as she celebrated her birthday
Salma Hayek never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and this was evident in the many birthday tributes that were paid to her over the weekend.
The Frida actress marked her 56th birthday on September 2 and many of her famous friends took to social media to mark the occasion.
This included her hair stylist Jennifer Yepez, who shared a series of photos and videos of Salma from the past year.
Among these was footage of Salma walking into a hotel suite dressed in a diamond emblazoned dress, with her brunette hair styled in a chic updo.
The Eternals star looked incredibly stylish in the gown, which featured a low-cut neckline and cinched in at the waist to enhance Salma's enviable figure.
Fans were quick to comment on the post after Jennifer shared it over the weekend. "One of the most beautiful women in the world," one wrote, while another remarked: "Salma is so stunning." A third simply responded with a fire emoji.
Salma Hayek looked stunning in a blue gown in an unearthed video posted by her hair stylist Jennifer Yepez
The Hollywood star also marked her birthday on Instagram, sharing an update with her fans revealing what she did to celebrate.
The actress made sure she made the most of her day and headed out on a boat with her friends. Standing out from the crowds, Salma was dressed in a daring red bikini and was captured dancing while out at sea.
In her caption, she wrote: "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" before writing the same message in Spanish and adding several red-themed emojis after it.
Salma's tribute from her good friend and hair stylist
Last month, meanwhile, Salma nearly broke the internet when she took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini photo with her 21.6 million followers.
In the photo, she hung onto a railing and leant back on an epic terrace, and though the view certainly commanded attention, it was, of course, Salma's appearance that stole the show.
The Frida actress has a fabulous sense of style
The star sported a black bikini with a plunging neckline, which was just barely covered by the striped towel she has draped over her shoulders.
She fit into the tropical location perfectly by topping off the beachy look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses. She captioned the stunning post with: "Ready for the week," as well as: "Lista para la semana," which is the Spanish translation.
