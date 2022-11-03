Karlie Kloss looks heavenly in silk mini skirt with prettiest detail The former Victoria's Secret model looked sensational in silk

Karlie Kloss joined an array of well-known faces in New York as she stepped out to attend WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards on Thursday. The former Victoria's Secret model graced the red carpet in an undeniably ethereal look – which may well be her most sumptuous to date.

MORE: Karlie Kloss nails party chic with her latest Bond girl look

The 30-year-old model sported a shimmering silk shirt boasting an iridescent champagne gold hue, long sleeves, a satin finish and a classic collar. She paired the timeless garment with a heavenly pleated mini skirt, featuring delicate sheer layers of ghostly mesh which cascaded in wisp-like motions as she walked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: We trained like Victoria's Secret models

The star completed her silvery aesthetic by slipping on some barely-there heels with thin, wraparound strap detailing.

RELATED: Karlie Kloss: the ultimate rundown of the model's most stylish moments

For the occasion, Karlie wore her hair scraped back into a sleek ponytail to reveal a camera-ready beauty blend. A thick brow, bronzed smoky eye and a flawless complexion highlighted her naturally defined features.

Karlie Kloss stunned in silver

In terms of accessories, Karlie clasped a small silver clutch bag for all her evening essentials, while an opulent diamond and sapphire princess choker coiled around her neck.

The model looked so ethereal in the heavenly look

It's safe to say when you're a supermodel you're bound to look good in just about everything.

The star opted for a radiant beauty blend

Case in point? Karlie Kloss recently wore an outfit that proved the perfect antidote to the approaching colder season, attending the Stella McCartney SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week in a cream-colored polo neck knit dress, which she teamed with ruched grey boots and an elegantly cut black blazer. The sleeveless dress turned out to be the ultimate transitional staple for Karlie, cozy enough to be worn throughout the approaching winter months.

MORE: What to wear to a garden party: inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

Since the 6' 2" beauty was first discovered at a charity runway show and signed to Elite Model Management aged 14, she has had an abundance of major style moments. Through her work, she has walked for numerous esteemed fashion houses including Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Versace and Louis Vuitton and has starred in editorial campaigns for the likes of Elie Saab and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.