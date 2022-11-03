Olivia Wilde steals the show in designer cut-out gown with unique detail The Don't Worry Darling director looked divine

Olivia Wilde stepped out in style to attend WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards on Thursday. The Don't Worry Darling director and actress graced the red carpet in a daring yet elegant ensemble, leaving fans to coo over her striking gown.

For the event, the 38-year-old slipped on a beautiful Yves Saint Laurent dress featuring cut-out panels, a statement train, an ebony hue and unorthodox hooded detailing. The gown, which was sourced from the French fashion house's latest collection, made for an operatic red carpet look.

Olivia completed her look by hooking some large black bangles over her wrists and showed off a radiant beauty blend. A porcelain complexion, a touch of blush and a flutter of mascara perfectly caught the light, in addition to a fresh midnight black manicure.

She wore her caramel hair tucked back into the hooded feature of her incredible dress, letting the luxurious number speak for itself.

Olivia Wilde wore Yves Saint Laurent for the event

The star was joined at the New York-based event by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss and more.

The star dazzled in her statement gown which featured hooded detailing

Olivia is certainly not afraid to cause a stir with her fashion choices. Last month, the actress stepped out to enjoy the annual Academy Museum Gala and was joined a host of A-list guests including Brooklyn Beckham, Sophie Turner and George Clooney to celebrate those who have made exceptional contributions to cinema from actors to directors and producers.

Olivia was joined by a host of celebs for the awards ceremony

Opting for a bold look, Olivia slipped into a daring silver gown designed by Alexandre Vauthier. Her sparkly number featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and the most incredible pink ostrich feather trim detailing around the hemline.

Olivia finished off her look with an understated sleek hair-do so as not to distract from her statement gown. Keeping things simple, the actress brushed her hair behind her ears for a timeless look.

