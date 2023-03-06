Billie Eilish's sun-soaked bikini photos - see the best The Happier Than Ever performer is one for lush sunny moments

Billie Eilish may be one of the busiest touring acts in the industry, especially thanks to her stadium-packing recent Happier Than Ever World Tour, but she's often down to just spending a day relaxing.

Along with spending time with friends and family, the singer has shown that one of her favorite things to do is simply soak up some California sun in her native Los Angeles.

Billie has delighted fans often with candid peeks into her life

She has on occasion even shared rare snippets of hers in a swimsuit, lounging by the pool while letting the sun beat down on her, and fans love to see it.

Just recently, she opted for a graphic-print string bikini while enjoying a lazy day, with the eye-catching piece featuring what looked to be a print straight out of a newspaper ad.

MORE: Billie Eilish posts sultry new photo sporting latest fragrance

This particular snap was part of one of her photo dumps, which have become fan favorites on Instagram, with many celebrating her return to social media after a brief absence.

The singer loves nothing more than a lazy day in the sunshine

The singer previously shared another selfie of herself taking in the rays amid colder weather back in November, wearing another colorful piece.

The outfit featured more of an eclectic pattern in what could be spotted, letting her jet black locks fall behind her and accessorizing with a pair of silver chains.

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

Accessories frequently make their way into Billie's swimwear, even choosing to pair her summer poolside look back in July with a slew of pearl necklaces.

Billie will often style her swimwear with accessories

In the photos she posted at the time, she covered up her black string two-piece with a rainbow-hued towel, tying her hair up while posing for selfies with friends.

MORE: Billie Eilish shares revealing photos dressed in lace and satin

ALSO POPULAR: Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence

Spending time by or in the pool seemingly is quite relaxing for the superstar performer, who even celebrated the release of her sophomore record in July 2021 with a pool party.

But last October, she took to her Instagram Stories to share another candid moment from the pool, this time bobbing in a black one-piece swimsuit while sharing a cute message with her followers. You can check out the video below.

WATCH: Billie Eilish's poolside message

Loading the player...

"I love you. I'm not going anywhere. Don't worry, I'm right here," she said, ending with a cheeky smile that made the clip all the more playful, and it's clear her fans have definitely always felt the same.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.