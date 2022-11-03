Billie Eilish soaks up the sun in a patterned string bikini The Happier Than Ever singer is relishing the warmth

Many in the country may be preparing for the onset of winter, but Billie Eilish is soaking up some of the warmth in Los Angeles.

The singer shared a glimpse of herself standing in the warm rays of the sun in what looked to be a string bikini with a colorful graphic pattern running down it.

She let her jet black locks fall behind her as she stood with her eyes closed and let it all sink in, also wearing a pair of silver chains.

The photograph was shared on her Instagram Stories earlier in the week and came hours after she subtly confirmed her relationship with guitarist Jesse Rutherford.

The singer took to Instagram with one of her signature photo dumps compiling a bunch of moments from her Halloween festivities.

Many of the snapshots were from parties she attended, including one of fellow musician and 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette dressed as a pumpkin.

However, it was the last in the series which took fans by surprise, as it featured Billie standing alongside rumored boyfriend Jesse for a digital camera snap.

Playing into the conversation surrounding their 11-year age gap, the bad guy singer was dressed as a baby, while the alt-rocker transformed into a much older man.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. Happy halloween," she captioned her photographs, immediately receiving a barrage of responses from her fans and garnering over 1.5 million likes in two hours.

"SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??" one commented, as another said: "Last slide is interesting babe…," while a third added: "She posted him."

The star sparked mixed reactions among fans and beyond, when she was spotted with Jesse earlier in the month on multiple occasions. The two, who are eleven years apart, have known each other since at least 2017 according to fans.

