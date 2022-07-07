Billie Eilish embodies summer vibe in candid sunny bikini photos The Bad Guy singer is taking time off

Billie Eilish has been keeping extremely busy over the past few months since her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever came out.

However, she is now back home and taking a bit of time off before she hits the road again and shared a few candid snapshots from her break time.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish debuts brand new haircut

The singer posted several pictures from her days with family and friends, including kicking things off with a perfect summer's activity - a lazy day in the sun.

She included a pair of mirror selfies of herself in what looked like a black string bikini that she'd covered up with a beach towel along with her friends in a backyard.

Billie tied her raven locks up in a ponytail for the pictures, although showed them off unfurled for other snaps of herself out of the shower or with her pets.

She gave even more of an insight into her mini vacation, sharing a video of the Fourth of July fireworks she saw and a picture of all the candy she was able to enjoy.

Billie shared candid photos from her break at home

The Everything I Wanted hitmaker simply captioned her pictures with a sun emoji and the phrase: "Home again," and her fans were quickly left obsessed.

"Iconic queen," one wrote, with another saying: "I will forever love these photo dumps," and a third adding: "Welcome home sister." Many even implored her to use the time to get some rest.

The trip home surely comes after a very packed few months for the superstar, who just wrapped the European leg of her world tour, which will resume in Asia on 13 August.

Billie recently even headlined the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, a big feat for her as the youngest headliner in the festival's history, which she gushed about on her social media with a video from her powerful performance.

The singer headlined the Glastonbury Festival

"Soo I headlined glastonbury," she wrote alongside a few shocked emojis, and was instantly met with a barrage of compliments and support from her fans, praising her for a dynamite set.

