Billie Eilish shares loving message in poolside swimsuit video The Happier Than Ever singer was feeling it

Billie Eilish's social media presence often ranges from the supremely polished to the hilariously candid, but there's always room for her fans to find special moments.

Such was the case with her latest set of posts, when the singer took to her Instagram Stories to share certain outtakes from her new photo dump.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's poolside message

While the collection included a brief clip of the singer in a pool wearing a black swimsuit, she provided an extended version of that on her Stories.

With her hair tied back and the bangs across her face, while bobbing along in the pool, she shared a cute and vague message that could just as easily have been for her adoring fanbase.

"I love you. I'm not going anywhere. Don't worry, I'm right here," she said, ending with a cheeky smile that made the clip all the more playful.

The rest of the dump included pictures of Billie and her friends in bathroom stalls, bobbing for apples, on the road, and even posting a BeReal from the recent Environmental Media Awards Gala.

Billie delighted fans with her latest photo dump

She showed off the silk olive green co-ord she wore with her locks styled into a low ponytail with side-swept bangs that framed her face and made her light blue eyes pop.

Billie and her mother, Maggie Baird, were honored at the ceremony with the EMA Missions in Music Award for their charitable work promoting climate change and activism.

She gave a speech at the ceremony, saying: "I feel like I know nothing all the time, and I never feel like I'm doing enough in a lot of ways, especially in the environment and the world, and I'm always looking to do something else.

"My mom has been the person that is always thinking about it, in this way that I'm just so in awe of.

The mother-daughter duo were honored at the EMA Gala

"I'm always just trying to do what I think my mom would want me to do, and she's always thinking ahead and cares so much about the world and people and animals and beings. I love my mom, and she's really the reason that I give a [expletive]."

