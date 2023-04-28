Kate Beckinsale steals the show in see-through neon dress that will turn your head

Kate Beckinsale certainly knows how to make a show-stopping entrance. The 49-year-old stole the show at The Prince's Trust Gala in NYC on Thursday rocking an incredible see-through dress.

The Underworld actress looked phenomenal in her neon green ensemble, which boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and floral applique strategically placed to preserve her modesty, with hints of her bare skin peeking through the dress.

Kate added to her statement frock with extravagant tulle, tiered sleeves that created a floor-sweeping train and kept the rest of the look simple so as not to distract from her head-turning ensemble.

She wore her hair pulled back into a chic updo adorned with a black bow, and accessorized with drop earrings, green manicured nails, and some dazzling rings.

© Getty Images Kate looked gorgeous in her eye-catching sheer dress

Kate has blessed us with not one, but three stunning looks this week. On Monday, she made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing a figure-hugging white Latex dress.

The custom-made design by celeb-approved brand Jane Doe Latex boasted fun 80s-inspired detailing including puffball sleeves, a square neckline, and a fitted pencil skirt. The unforgettable look was completed with black Latex gloves and a matching bow cinching her in at the waist.

© Getty Images Kate's elaborate sleeves created a floor-sweeping train

Ahead of her appearance on the talk show, the actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her in a daring blue outfit. Channeling her inner Alice in Wonderland, Kate wowed in a bodycon romper suit teamed with sparkling pastel pantyhose and the coolest pair of platform heels we've seen.

Kate kept her tiny hotpants classy by layering up with a cool blue duster coat, pulling the look together with a velvet bow in her hair.

Kate looked amazing in a Latex dress to chat to Jimmy Fallon

Referencing her long-legged pose in her Instagram caption, Kate wrote: "Limbering up to go on @fallontonight later this evening. He hates it when you show up with a crunchy piriformis @maxmara."

Fans were obsessed with her high fashion, rule-breaking look. One exclaimed: "Bring pantyhose with open toe sandals back girl!! Looks absolutely fantastic," while another penned: "That outfit is shtunninggg".

