Christine Lampard looks so glam as she enjoys lunch out with Holly Willoughby

Christine Lampard and Holly Willoughby were among the famous faces who headed out for a Lady A Rosé Ladies Lunch on Thursday, with both women looking glam.

Loose Women star Christine looked so glam as she rocked an elegant floral halterneck dress that flattered her figure perfectly. She added a snazzy pair of black heels and carried a black clutch bag to finish off her ensemble. She accessorised with an understated wristwatch and a dazzling ring that emphasised her white nails. She flashed a smile at the camera while wearing her stunning brunette locks down.

WATCH: Christine Lampard causes a stir in show-stopping outfit

Holly had opted for casual chic for her look, wearing a black jacket with matching trousers over a white T-shirt with some glamorous makeup.

The This Morning star also went for heels and minimal accessories as she wore her blonde her in her signature look.

Following the event, Christine took to her Instagram to share some photos from the event, including one where she and Holly sat close to one another at the same table with a whole host of other faces, including Holly's sister.

The outing comes shortly after Christine delighted her fans with a heartwarming photo of her two children, Patricia and Freddie.

Christine and Holly hung out at the event

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted a sweet snapshot of her little ones running around in a luscious green park. With her long raven tresses billowing behind her, Patricia, four, resembled her famous mother as she enjoyed a precious moment with her brother.

For the spring outing, Patricia was dressed in a comfortable outfit featuring white trousers and a denim jacket. One-year-old Freddie, meanwhile, looked seriously sweet in a striped breton top, trainers and jeans.

DISCOVER: Christine Lampard's rarely seen step-daughters Luna and Isla with husband Frank

"Always exploring [two black heart emojis]" Christine noted in her caption.

The star's post racked up hundreds of likes within the first hour. One enthusiastic fan penned: "So grown up already," while a second remarked: "So cute, and growing up big now."

© Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock Christine looked so glam at the event

Reacting to Freddie, a third fan commented: "Following his big sister," and a fourth simply added: "Aww," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Christine, 44, shares her two children with her football manager husband Frank Lampard. The loved-up couple welcomed their first child, Patricia, in September 2018, named after Frank's late mother who sadly passed away in 2008 from pneumonia.

WOW: Christine Lampard is a total bombshell in fitted pencil skirt and ribbed top

READ: Christine Lampard makes surprise comment about vow renewal plans with Frank

Little boy Freddie arrived in the world in March 2021, with proud parents Christine and Frank sharing the happy news with their Instagram fans.

Frank, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to daughters Isla, 15, and Luna, 17, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.