Pierce Brosnan's wife's swimsuit photos highlight their idyllic beach life

The James Bond star has been happily married to Keely for over 20 years and he adores her

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye-Brosnan have sun, sea and sand at their fingertips with their dreamy life on the beaches of California and Hawaii.

The couple split their time between Malibu and Kauai and a look back at some of their beach photos will leave you lusting for a tropical getaway.

Over the years, Pierce and Keely have been photographed basking in the sunshine, not only near their palatial oceanfront properties, but on some impressive vacations too.

Keely, 59, always manages to look effortlessly chic in a variety of one-piece swimsuits while Pierce has no problem showing off his fit physique by going shirtless at the age of 69.

He's also an advocate for his wife and previously said he loves her curves, calling her "the most beautiful woman". They have raised five children together - their two grown sons, Dylan and Paris, and his three other children from his previous marriage - and Pierce cherishes everything about her.

"In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother," he said. "And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The couple met on 8 April 1994 and got married on August 4 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland.

On their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelly shared a snap of herself wearing a tiara with her husband, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

They keep a low profile in Hawaii, but Keely recently shared a photo of their breathtaking view.

The image showed palm trees swaying in the wind, blue sky and white sandy beaches where the crystal blue water was lapping at the shoreline.

"True Blue," she captioned the image which sparked a major reaction from her social media followers.

"What I love about this view is that the stress just melts away when you can look at the ocean," wrote one, while another added: "You ever get tired of beautiful weather most the time? I don’t think I would ever tire of this view."

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely have had many happy years together

