Everything you need to know about Pierce Brosnan's famous sons Pierce isn't the only famous face in his family

Pierce Brosnan is a household name thanks to his impressive list of acting credits, including Mamma Mia, Laws of Attraction, and of course, playing 007 in the James Bond film series.

But did you know the actor isn't the only famous face in his family? The Irish star has five children, three of whom are also in the limelight. Read on to find out everything you need to know about them…

Sean Brosnan is Pierce's second eldest son, whom he shares with his first wife Cassandra Harris, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce pictured with three of his Sean [left], Dylan and Paris [right]

While Sean now works as a counselor, he used to have a career in the film industry. The 39-year-old, who is married to and shares a child with film producer Sanja Banic, worked as an actor, producer, writer and director, appearing in various short films and TV shows, such as the drama series No Easy Days, and the sci-fi film Alien Uprising.

Talking to Irish Central about leaving his acting career behind and returning to school for a master's degree in clinical psychology, he said: "I worked for quite a while and made some movies…however, I kind of lost myself along the way. It wasn’t really my true passion. I ended up getting involved in drugs and alcohol and causing a long trail of destruction behind me."

Speaking about his current career, he explained: "I basically help people with trauma and anxiety and depression and relationship issues, and a lot of grief and loss as well because there’s a lot of that in my story."

Sean isn't the only Brosnan sibling to have embarked on a career in the spotlight. Pierce's youngest sons, Paris and Dylan – whom he shares with his wife Keely Shaye Smith – both enjoy careers in the creative industry.

Paris with his girlfriend Alex-Lee Aillon

Paris, 22, is a fashion model, posing for big brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and walking runways for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. Meanwhile, Dylan, 26, works as a musician, performing under the name of Raspberry Blonde.

While the two brothers are clearly gifted creatives, they also have academic qualifications. Dylan graduated from USC School of Cinematic Arts back in 2020, while Paris reportedly studied film at Loyola Marymount University.

Dylan is a musician

As for their love lives, Paris is in a long-term relationship with model Alex-Lee Aillon, while Dylan is thought to be dating artist Avery Wheless.

