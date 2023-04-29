Pierce Brosnan's palatial $100m Malibu home needs to be seen to be believed – best photos

The Bond star bought the property in 2000 with his wife Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan may spend most of his time at his luxury home in Hawaii with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, but the couple also own a jaw-dropping pad in Malibu worth a whopping $100 million!

The James Bond star and Keely bought the beachside land in 2000 and built an almost 13,000-square-foot compound on the property before spending 10 years transforming it into a majestic haven they dubbed 'Orchid House'.

While they listed the home last year, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, it is currently believed to still be in their possession and it's not hard to see why they may be struggling to let it go.

Inside Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's Malibu home © Mike Helfrich Pierce and Keeley spent 10 years transforming their home The five-bedroom, 14-bathroom home boasts 117 feet of oceanfront along with a large open deck for entertaining and a separate living and dining area with windbreaks if needed. © Mike Helfrich The couple have a main home and guest house

The kitchen © Mike Helfrich The gourmet kitchen has its own fireplace The interior is spectacular and a gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and state-of-the-art appliances, a butler's pantry, and custom wine storage. There is also a dining room with a fireplace.

The living room © Mike Helfrich The downstairs rooms open out to a sprawling outdoor area There is also an open-plan living room with spectacular views, hardwood floors, plush plum-velvet cushions on white furniture with gold hardware, and a huge coffee table in the center of the room which sits on an antique rug.

The outdoor space © Mike Helfrich Pierce and Keely's Malibu home is worth $100m The lower level of the home leads directly to an outdoor area with a fire pit that features multiple seating options for either al fresco dining or soaking up the sun. © Mike Helfrich The beachside property boasts incredible ocean views

The pool The guesthouse overlooks the salt-water pool A salt-water pool sits in front of a two-story guest house, and the surrounding landscape has palm trees, perfumed tropical flowers and a path to the sandy beach. © Mike Helfrich The home boasts multiple outdoor dining areas

The upper deck © Mike Helfrich The second storey boasts a large, full-length deck The upper-level master suite has his-and-her baths, dressing rooms, and two more fireplaces. It also has a large deck where Pierce and Keely can take in the view of the ocean. To keep themselves entertained there is a home theater with a bar and tiered seating. Another wing of the home contains a large, mirrored gym, sauna, steam room, Japanese soaking tub, and cold plunge.

Pierce has been married to Keely since August 2011 and together they share two sons, Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris. The Irish actor is a proud father of five: he welcomed his son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.