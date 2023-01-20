Pierce Brosnan's bride Keely is a lace-clad goddess in ageless wedding photo

Pierce Brosnan has barely aged a day since he married Keely Shaye Smith in 2001 – just look at his unearthed wedding photos for proof.

The James Bond actor and the journalist and filmmaker haven't shared many photos of their big day, the ones they have posted are seriously stunning. To mark their 21st anniversary in 2022, Pierce shared a throwback photo of himself looking suave in a black suit with a cream waistcoat and a blue silk tie, finished with his thick dark hair slicked back – a look that wouldn't be out of place as his 007 character.

He had his arms around his gorgeous bride Keely, who wore a Princess Kate-esque dress with long lace sleeves and pearl drop earrings, fastening her dark hair in a half-up style to secure her long veil.

"Happy Anniversary my love @keelyshayebrosnan. We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again," he wrote.

The couple got married in 2001

Keely also shared another image from the day, showing her walking down the aisle alongside her late father, sharing a better look at the scalloped lace of her bridal gown.

The couple met on 8 April 1994 and got married on 4 August 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland. On their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelly shared a snap of herself wearing a tiara with her husband, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001." Together they share two sons; Dylan and Paris.

Keely's wedding dress is giving us Kate Middleton vibes

This was the film star's second marriage as back in 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris. The couple had a son together, Sean, who is also an actor just like his father. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, when their father, Dermot Harris sadly died in 1986.

Pierce and Keely first met in 1994

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 and Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

