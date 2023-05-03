Cat Deeley shows off sky-high legs in slinky swimsuit for girls trip away

The So You Think You Can Dance host is a doting mother…

Cat Deeley set pulses racing on Monday when she stepped out looking fabulous in a stunning swimsuit for a glorious getaway to Costa Rica with her friends.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two looked flawless as she filmed herself and her pals enjoying time on the beach. In the video, the TV host rocked a mustard-coloured swimming costume and wore her iconic blonde tresses down in beach waves.

Captioning the post, she penned: "There’s nothing a girls trip and margarita cant fix!" alongside a string of holiday-themed emojis. In the clip, Tess was also captured trying her hand at surfing and sporting a brown swimsuit as she frolicked in the sea.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock to the comments with messages for the star. One fan penned: "Medicines come in all different flavours." A second added: "As long as it's a spicy one," alongside a chili emoji.

This isn't the only photo shared by the star from the idyllic getaway. Last week she posted a snap showing her friends in various yoga-inspired positions in front of the glorious South American sunset.

The women looked incredible in their beach-ready bikinis as they showed off their flexibility to the tune of Diana Ross' "Upside Down". As a result of the low sunset lighting, it's unclear whether Cat joined her friends in the update, or whether she was the cameraperson.

Cat also shared a full day's worth of holiday activities in a separate video. In the clip, she was spotted enjoying a hot drink on the beach and relaxing on a sun lounger whilst reading a book.

Other moments showed her rocking a sultry leopard print bikini and preparing for what appeared to be a yoga session in a pair of silver animal print leggings and a white vest top.

One look worn by the star was certainly a stand-out when she opted to wear a pair of tiny denim shorts. The TV star showed off her phenomenal legs in her outfit which was completed with a shirt that featured a tropical print and a white cap.

When she's not holidaying with her besties, Cat is at home with her three children Milo, seven and James, five, and her husband, Partick Kielty, whom she married in 2012.

The pair moved back to England after living in LA for 15 years to be closer to family during the Pandemic and have stayed there ever since. See photos of Cat's rarely-seen children below.

