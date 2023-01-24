Cat Deeley's sweet birth stories about her children with Patrick Kielty See the incredible moments when Cat Deeley revealed her pregnancy and birth news

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty have two little boys, Milo, seven, and James, five, who melted fans' hearts in their festive home videos – but do you remember their birth stories?

While the 46-year-old star and her husband of nearly 11 years, Irish comedian Patrick, 51, are very protective of their son's identities, they can't resist sharing their cheeky antics on social media. Fans have watched the celebrity couple's romance blossom from the moment they first met when they co-presented UK talent show Fame Academy in 2002, through to marrying in Rome precisely ten years later.

Cat's pregnancy and birth announcements have thrilled fans and celebrity friends alike over the years. Here are the most exciting milestone moments for the family - and there's even a cute fifth member!

Cat Deeley's son Milo Kielty's birth announcement

In September 2015 Cat amazed her fans which her glamourous Emmys red carpet look. The star shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing in a shimmering bronze gown, while Patrick pointed at her barely visible baby bump!

The photo that set social media ablaze with well wishes

The photo was captioned: "Tonight's plus 2! #proud @patrickielty #Emmys" —@CatDeeley," by E! News online, and it quickly went viral.

Fast forward to January 2016, and the new mother took to Twitter to tell her adoring fans: "Beyond delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy last week. All doing well & we couldn't be happier... 3 really is the magic number!"

Cat annouced the birth of baby Milo on Twitter

Cat Deeley's son James Patrick Kielty's birth announcement

Almost exactly three years after welcoming little Milo, Cat returned to Twitter with a second thrilling baby announcement in January 2018: "Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the Spring. We're all so excited."

Fans eagerly awaited news for months, and finally, in June 2018, Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's spokesperson confirmed to People: "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother."

The proud parents even revealed their chosen name for the little boy: James Patrick Kielty!

Cat has dubbed her cute boys the 'mischief makers'

Over the years Cat has gushed about raising her two little boys between the family's LA and Belfast homes. Soon after welcoming her second child, she told Closer Magazine: "I'm besotted with the baby and really enjoying motherhood."

Cat and the boys share fun home videos

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's fifth family member

We couldn't overlook the fifth very important member of the Kiely household – their golden retriever named Lilly.

Lilly has been part of the family for over a decade

Cat shared a very happy snap of James with the family dog on Instagram and confirmed that she is a much-loved part of the gang, captioning the image: "This little lady has been my partner in crime for the past 12 years #lilly #internationaldogday and loves my boys as much as I do… Just occasionally takes herself off for 'quiet time'."

