Cat Deeley impresses with daring beachside video

So You Think You Can Dance star Cat Deeley recently enjoyed some time in Costa Rica

Cat Deeley recently enjoyed a trip to Costa Rica with some of her gal pals and the presenter is still sharing happy memories from her time away in the sunny South American nation.

On Wednesday, the mum-of-two blew fans away as she shared a daring beachside video that you can see below. The women in the video all looked incredible in their bikinis as they showed off their flexibility to the tune of Diana Ross' "Upside Down". Due to the low lighting, it's unclear whether Cat joined her friends for the sunset yoga session, or whether she was the cameraperson who appropriately moved the camera to match the sideways antics.

In a simple caption, she shared: "Sunset shapes," and added: "#nofilter," as well as tagging many of the people who feature in the video.

Cat has been sharing some of the highlights of her recent trip abroad and on Tuesday she shared a different beachside photo, where she looked phenomenal in a pair of denim short shorts.

Her flawless outfit was completed with a shirt that featured a tropical print along a white cap that kept her beautiful blonde locks in check.

Cat shared a striking beachside clip

Her friends looked equally as stylish in a pair of beach dresses, with one opting for a pair of sandals while the other joined Cat in going barefoot.

Cat shared a thought that many would share with the hectic British weather, simply pining for warmer climes as she said: "Miss this," alongside a heart emoji.

She shared plenty of snaps and videos during her time away, including one that showed an unexpected guest in her accomodation.

In a fun clip shared to her Instagram Stories, Cat revealed that an iguana had found its way into their villa as they enjoyed the sun, and she showed off her toned physique as she chased the lizard off.

Cat always has the best beachwear

"My Lizard King," she wrote across the clip, before adding: "You're alright mate… you're alright."

Ahead of her trip to paradise, Cat enjoyed a family holiday with her sons, Milo, seven, and James, four. Cat is notorious for keeping them out of the spotlight but while away the star shared a sun-soaked photo with one of her little ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old was a vision as she posed in a stunning red Boden bikini alongside her youngest son, whose face was obscured by a strategically placed sunglasses emoji.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Sunshine check, teamwork check, mother and son property empire, check, check!"

