Cat Deeley addresses fashion faux pas in hilarious post – watch The So You Think You Can Dance star addressed the mishap

Cat Deeley always amazes us with her impeccable sense of fashion, but she admitted to a faux pas when she shared her latest look.

MORE: Cat Deeley baffles fans with hilarious 'teenage dirtbag' throwback snaps – and wow!

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter was at a Soho House event in Los Angeles where she styled out a slinky white top, pair of tan trousers and a pair of knee-high boots; finishing the ensemble off was a denim jacket. It was this final item that caused an issue, as in a photo taken at the event, her arm could be seen holding a drink as she wore the jacket inside out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley addresses fashion faux pas in hilarious post

Addressing this, Cat shared a clip on Instagram where she posed the question: "What's wrong with this picture? Take a look," before showing the image in question.

WOW: Cat Deeley reveals stunning transformation as she dazzles in £1,495 mini dress

LOOK: Cat Deeley resembles a rose in breathtaking mini-dress

She then put the jacket on, and added: "It's supposed to be on this way," she then shrugged her shoulders and said: "Always cool," before walking off. Although the clip finished with the photo again, and she had circled herself and posted: "Idiot."

In her caption, she admitted her embarrassment, saying: "I walked around like this for hours before anyone even told me… ahhh stay cool Cat, stay cool…"

The star had an awkward moment

Fans found her clip hilarious, as one joked: "Next will be knickers on the outside of your jeans," and a second disagreed with it being a faux pas as they enthused: "I think it's a style statement."

WOW: Cat Deeley puts on a flirty display in chic white bikini and colourful cover-up during LA getaway

SEE: Cat Deeley stuns in mini black dress after sharing rare photo of her and husband Patrick Kielty

A third posted: "That's what I love about you, always laughing whatever comes your way!" and a fourth commented: "This makes me feel better about my inside out shirt today! (That I didn't realize until the day was almost over)."

During her American trip, Cat has been wowing her followers with her flawless fashion, and earlier in the month she looked incredible in a pair of leather shorts and emerald silk shirt.

The star usually has impeccable fashion

Captioning the clip she penned: "That #FridayFeeling. Thanks @KerryWashington for the fun idea, I just couldn't resist! Starring @SarahUslan & @JenLouraHair."

Cat was the picture of joy in the post, and quickly transformed from being makeup-free and having wet hair to rocking her usual ultra-glamorous blow-dried locks and the most perfect face of makeup including black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

WOW: Cat Deeley is a summer goddess in striking bikini with a bold print

SEE: Cat Deeley stuns in striking mini-skirt during New York adventure

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to reply to the incredible clip. One follower wrote: "Naturally beautiful Cat."

A second replied: "Our Cat, brilliant doll humble so down to earth." A third commented: "Love your joy." A fourth added: "Love this and you." A fifth wrote: "Perfection."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.