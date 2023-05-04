Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in figure-hugging mini dress and high knee boots for special debut

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis dazzled fans on Wednesday as she dressed to impress for her debut as a Loose Women panellist.

The former EastEnders star joined the panel, which included Nadia Sawalha, Jane More and Kaye Adams, in a very special instalment of the show which marked Deaf Awareness Week.

For the important day, Rose looked spring-ready in a gorgeous flower printed mini dress, which she perfectly accessorised with white knee-high boots.

Whilst Rose no doubt wowed viewers with her looks, she really impressed whilst opening up about her deafness and discussing issues surrounding loneliness in the Deaf community.

"One in four hearing people have mental health but one in two deaf people have mental health issues," she told her fellow panellists. "That probably comes from isolation, not being included.

"A lot of people assume that your problem is that you can't hear," Rose said, before adding: "Ok, we can’t hear but that’s not the problem. I love that I can't hear.

"I love being deaf. It’s a part of who I am. It's a culture and a community, and it's something I belong to. When you try to fit me to make me more hearing, I don't belong to it. I never will."

She continued: "So instead of trying to help me overcome my deafness, let me embrace my deafness."

Rose's appearance was a hit with fellow Loose Women stars, with Nadia later commenting on Rose's post about the show: "Bloody loved working with you! Let's do it again!"

Kaye also paid tribute to Rose, sharing a sweet photo of them all together, which she captioned: "Loved having @rose.a.e as a guest panellist on today's @loosewomen as part of #deafawarenessweek.

"Having my hearing aids truly has transformed my life. I just wish I'd done it earlier."

Viewers also took to social media to campaign for her to become a regular panellist.

"Rose was an absolute gem on the show. Not only informative about the deaf community and their issues, but funny with opinions and anecdotes about the general topics. A real breath of joyous fresh air. This happy wonderful woman needs to be in the pool of regular panellists. Come on Loose Women, normalise inclusion," one wrote, whilst another added: "Loved it. Rose needs to be a regular x."

