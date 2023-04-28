Frankie Bridge is a total cool-girl in ultra-flattering £39 jeans

There’s nothing that a classic pair of blue case can’t fix. Frankie Bridge is one of many who stand by this fact, showcasing her latest denim-clad look on Friday. The Loose Women host is a certified connoisseur of high street labels and she put her styling skills to the test with her most recent outfit choice.

The star kicked back on set in a pair of light-wash jeans and a lilac raceneck tank top. With a helping hand from her trusty stylist Joolie Collier, Frankie assembled a failproof look that’s ideal for the warmer spring days. The casual trousers were sourced from FW Bridge, the star’s eponymous clothing line that champions affordable fashion. Featuring a high-waisted silhouette, raw-hem detailing and a leg-lengthening fit, the jeans are an easy win for high street shoppers - and they cost just £36.

Frankie shared some professional snaps from the shoot with fans online. She wrote alongside the posed photographic series: “I know I’m biased… but these jeans are the best @fw_bridge (ad/own brand) #yourecutejeans.”

Fans seemingly agreed with the presenter, voicing their positive thoughts with one another online. “I agree, love mine,” one wrote, while another said: “Fabulous.”

Not only is denim a bulletproof sartorial choice, but the appeal of an oversized white trouser suit has known no bounds over the last 12 months, with the likes of Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Michelle Keegan all stepping out wearing the classic ensemble.

High street queen Frankie shared an Instagram video of summer fashion inspiration, looking confident in a white wide-leg trouser suit from River Island’s premium brand, RI Studio.

The two-piece includes a white blazer with an oversized fit and subtle structured shoulder pads - the easiest way to make suiting look expensive. The matching trousers feature a high-waist, wide-leg cut and pleating.

