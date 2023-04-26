Jane McDonald resembles a mermaid as she shares very rare swimsuit photo

The former Loose Women star is getting fans excited for her new series, On Safari with Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald is known for serving stylish looks all across the globe, and the presenter certainly isn't slowing down as she shared two more stylish ensembles with fans on Wednesday.

In the first photo, she resembled a mermaid as she relaxed in a stunning pool wearing a slinky black one-piece. Although we didn't get a good look at the snap, Jane had worn it in a trailer released for her upcoming series, On Safari with Jane McDonald, where we saw the one-piece in its full glory as she appeared to take part in an aquatics aerobic class.

WATCH: Jane McDonald wows in slinky sequin outfit for incredible performance

That wasn't the 60-year-old's only scene-stealing outfit, as she posed in front of the African wilderness. Jane could have blended right in with an animal-print shirt as she flashed a huge smile at her fans.

While she had her hair smartly styled for her pool trip, wrapping it up in a bun, she allowed her beautiful brunette locks to flow free in her second photo.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald has exciting update for fans

In her caption, she shared: "Don't miss 'On Safari with Jane McDonald' - this Thursday, 8pm on @channel5_tv. Join me as I explore Kenya, experience my first safari and sleep under the stars!"

Jane looked gorgeous as she enjoyed the waters

Fans went wild in the comments, as one said: "I'm sure the safari animals were excited to see you too," and a second enthused: "You are looking great, Jane, will definitely be watching, sweetheart."

A third added: "Look forward to watching. Jane you are always so jolly," while a fourth joked: "Could have stood up in [the] pool so we could check out your bikini, Jane."

As the airdate for her new show approaches, Jane has been sharing plenty of teasers for it, and earlier in the week she shared some stunning photos as she posed inside a hotel lobby and in a park.

The star's new show airs on Thursday

In the snaps, Jane posed while wearing an oversized plaid coat and all-black jumper and set of trousers, alongside some stunning trainers. The star accessorised with a shimmering ring and had her hair styled in her signature bouncy style. A second photo saw her posing in the park in a stunning floral coat with a pair of jeans cuffed above the heel.

SEE: Jane McDonald floors fans in waist-cinching outfit and statement leather boots

SEE: Jane McDonald impresses with stylish outfit as she shares incredible update

In her caption, Jane shared: "Another day of filming - another day closer to the start of On Safari with Jane McDonald which begins this Thursday at 8pm on @channel5_tv."

Her followers were quick to shower the glamorous presenter, with one enthusing: "You look great as always Looking forward to all the new episodes. You're a brilliant presenter and hopefully we'll be getting a song from you too." A second added: "Looks like you're in a fabulous hotel Jane, more fabulous outfits, you seem to suit all styles, looking forward to all your travels."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.