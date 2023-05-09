Kaia Gerber is a retro dream in embroidered top and mega jewels

Granted she’s a California native, but we always expect the hottest hippie-inspired looks from Kaia Gerber. The model daughter of Cindy Crawford is no stranger to an effortless off-duty outfit - and her latest is not to be missed.

The 21-year-old hosted an Instagram Live as part of her book club, charming fans with her outfit of choice in the process. The Marc Jacobs poster girl sported the sweetest broderie anglaise tank top featuring a delicate floral design, a pristine white backdrop and lace-trimmed hems.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals secret behind her incredible hair

While we were not able to catch a glimpse of her trouser choice, the star debuted an opulent pair of pearl drop earrings, infusing her retro attire with a royal touch of glam.

© Instagram Kaia Gerber looked divine her the vintage-style top

Kaia completed her cool ‘n’ casual aesthetic by showcasing a radiant beauty blend, featuring a sun-kissed complexion, a hearty helping of bronzed contour, a nude lip, a thick brow and a romantic flutter of mascara.

© Instagram The model hosted her weekly book club session with fans online

Taking to social media to share the clip, Kaia simply referenced her subject for book club that week, writing: “’Honey, Baby, Mine’ with Laura Dern.” A slew of stars flocked to her comments section in response. Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law wrote: “Ur face is so cute,” while Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse penned a string of heart emojis. Former Victoria’s Secret angel Nadine Leopold added: “Loved it,” and American writer Derek Blasberg said: “I love you both!!!!!”

© Instagram The 21-year-old dazzled in her decadent pearl earrings

Kaia’s lowkey look comes shortly after the model took to the red carpet with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler. Officially the cutest celeb couple out there, the duo attended a Time100 Gala on Wednesday putting on yet another loved-up display as they took the event by storm.

With her penchant for a classic high neckline, Kaia did not disappoint as she slipped into Khaite for the evening. The runway star wore a charcoal-hued, backless dress featuring a plated skirt and topped the look off with some gold point-toe heels.

© Nina Westervelt Kaia is often spotted on the red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler

Austin, who we all know is one for minimalism, wore a traditional black tuxedo with a satin finish and matching trousers. A pristine white shirt was neatly layered under his tailored attire, which was completed by a pair of black Chelsea boots.

Who is Kaia Gerber?

The rising runway star is the daughter of supermodel royalty Cindy Crawford and business Rande Gerber. Kaia was born in Los Angeles and landed her first fashion gig at 10, modelling pieces from Young Versace, the Italian luxury label's kidswear line.

© Getty Images When she's not on set, the model has enviable streetstyle

In her late teens she racked up an impressive portfolio, walking for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Burberry and even bagged The Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year Award in 2018.

© Instagram The star regularly served up Laurel Canyon luxury iin her style

Kaia is the first model born in the 2000s to have achieved 'The Big Four' of Vogue covers (American Vogue, British Vogue, Vogue France and Vogue Italia) and she has even posed alongside her mother for various campaigns. Talk about a close bond…

SEE: Kaia Gerber flaunts unseen tattoos as she stuns in backless gown

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.