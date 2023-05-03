Cindy Crawford is the OG bombshell in Margot Robbie’s Met Gala dress

We’re only just beginning to recover from Met Gala mayhem. From catsuits (as in – quite literally cat-suits) to silver spray paint, the annual bash served up an eclectic glitterbomb of looks.

There was also no shortage of archival outfits on display. Margot Robbie leaned into the theme of the night which was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” by hitting the white carpet in a flowing black one-shoulder gown that was sourced from Chanel’s Spring 1993 haute couture collection helmed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

Featuring a sweetheart neckline, a see-through corset, Chanel’s signature gold chain-strap detailing, lightweight draping and black boning, the number made for a subtle yet elegant Met Gala aesthetic. The Barbie star frosted the gown with a minimalist touch, adding a pair of square gold drop earrings and two delicate rings to.

A natural, honied beauty blend complemented her blonde beachy curls that were styled in an old-school Hollywood blowout.

© Getty Margot Robbie attended The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Supermodel Cindy Crawford had the honour of debuting the garment during the 1993 show under Lagerfeld’s direction. She publicly showcased support for Margot’s choice of dress for the 2023 Met Gala, writing via social media: “Ode to Karl. Love seeing this look come back to life #MargotRobbie in @chanelofficial.”

© Getty The Barbie star wore an archival Chanel look from the house's spring 1993 collection

Fashion followers adored the nostalgic reference and shared their thoughts with one another online. “You both look amazing and great to see an artist’s vision standing the test if time,” one wrote, while another said: “You, my dear, are a hard act to follow, but Robbie was lovely.” A third added: “Two super beauties” and a fourth noted: “Both beautiful.”

© Getty Cindy Crawford walked the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1993 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week

Margot changed out of her archival designer dress to live it up at the Met Gala afterparty later that night. The Chanel ambassador slipped into a strapless mini dress boasting a monochrome colour scheme, a sequinned finish and a jazzy zigzag print that ran horizontally across the glitzy garment.

A pair of barely-there strappy heels elevated the party-ready mini and the actress ruffled up her pristine blowdry, ensuring the ‘do exuded rock-chick tousles.

