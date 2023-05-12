Leigh-Anne Pinnock sizzles in white string bikini and Zara skirt during lavish hen do

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was a vision in white on Thursday during her lavish overseas hen do and posed up a storm during her celebrations in a string bikini.

The former Little Mix star was every inch the glowing bride-to-be as she oozed confidence in the swimwear which she paired with an ultra-stylish Zara overskirt that was made of silver fishnet, matching the glittering silver straps on her bikini - a winning combination! The beach-ready ensemble was worn by the star during a glorious montage of her hen party.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dazzles in bride-to-be string bikini

Captioning the video, she penned: "We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and **** I'm getting married y'all." Jade looked flawless in the close-up bikini shot as the camera panned over her impeccably toned body.

The celebrations started early for the bridal party - which included fellow band member Jade Thirwall- as they were captured sipping what appeared to be bucks fizz whilst still in their pajamas. Other glamorous shots saw Leigh-Ann wearing a vibrant orange headdress that read the words: "Bride to be," amongst orange feathers.

The star was a vision

The singer was also spotted with a beautiful wedding-ready veil that had he words "Mrs Gray to be," emblazoned on it in dazzling silver letters. Friends and fans flocked to the comments section with messages for the star.

Jade Thirwall replied writing: "Still recovering the most beautiful hen." Actress Aja Naomi King added: "Awwww," alongside three red love heart emojis. One fan said: "Wow Leigh stunning."

The swimsuit perfectly showed off her toned physique

Leigh-Ann and her footballer husband-to-be, Andé Gray, started dating in 2016. The former Watford player popped the question on 29 May 2020. The couple was enjoying a romantic date night to mark their four-year anniversary when André got down on one knee amongst hundreds of fairy lights.

The couple welcomed twins in August 2021 but keep their family life notoriously private. Leigh-Ann and André are yet to officially announce the gender of the adorable duo but fans are incredibly eager to find out and even think they have worked it out from the pop star's latest photo of them.

Leigh-Anne also dazzled in an orange headdress

Continuing to only show her little ones facing away from the camera, Leigh-Ann shared a photo of the twins in matching beige T-shirts and their hair styled into three little buns. Captioning the photo, she penned: "My," alongside a world, chick, bunny, and pink heart emoji.

The pop star had the most glamorous veil

It was the pink heart that fans took as a major clue and they couldn't help but take to the comments section with their speculation. "Omggg did she just reveal their gender? So cute!!" one eager fan penned. A second added: "Two girlies?" A third penned: "WAIT A MINUTE- sisters?"

Talking about her decision to keep their gender a secret, Leigh-Ann told The Sun: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Leigh-Anne with her twins…

© Photo: Instagram

