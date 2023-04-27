Love Sofia Richie’s pre-wedding Chanel dress? We’ve found an affordable version

Lionel Richie’s daughter sent shock waves through the fashion sphere with her Chanel looks

In what was considered to be the bash of the year, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were wed last Saturday. Lionel Richie’s daughter tied the knot with her British record executive husband after approximately two years of dating. The duo, both members of powerhouse families, arrived in the South of France armed with a joint wardrobe of dreams that was primarily curated by Chanel.

Prior to her big day, Sofia began rolling out the heavenly Chanel looks. One of which took the form of a floor-length cream dress featuring a black trim, a bandeau effect and a black bow that adorned her waist. She topped off the look with a rattan Chanel handbag brandished with the fashion house’s insignia.

The 24-year-old took to social media to show off her Chanel attire, in a post that she captioned: “Afternoon in Antibes.” She completed her bridal aesthetic by scraping her hair back into a sleek bun and accessorising with Chanel sunglasses. An opulent gold and pearl necklace added a touch of sparkle to her cream-dream look.

The starlet’s dress sent shock waves through the fashion world, with flocks of stylistas hitting up Google in search of lookalike pieces. However, you can sit back and relax as we have done all the hard work for you.

This gorgeous two-piece by independent brand Cinta The Label echoes the cool serenity of Sofia’s ethereal outfit.

Spring into summer with the brand’s ‘Georgia Dress’ that boasts softy draped fabric, delicate front tie detailing and an on-trend squiggle effect that lined the bottom of the angelic garment. Plus, the number comes in a mini version for all those wanting to optimize their tan.

Get the full Sofia effect by layering a sleek black bandeau under the garment for extra coverage and slip into some nineties flatform sandals.

As for her wedding gown, the star dazzled in a lacey white dress that was paired with a sheer veil to create a true princess effect.

Her fairytale aesthetic was crafted by Chanel with a helping hand from trusty stylist Liat Baruch. The gown featured a criss-cross neckline with white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric, as well as the initials 'S&E' with the date underneath.

