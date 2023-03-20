Leigh-Anne Pinnock's rarely-seen twins look so grown up in new photo The songstress shares her twins with her fiancé Andre Gray

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock delighted fans on Sunday with a seriously adorable photograph of her rarely-seen twins.

In honour of Mother's Day, the mother-of-two posted a heartwarming snapshot of herself enjoying a stroll whilst holding hands with her little ones.

The Sweet Melody hitmaker braved the cold in a long woollen trench coat, whilst her twins looked adorable in matching raincoats, bobble hats and wellington boots.

"Unbelievably blessed to be your mama [heart emoji] Happy Mother's Day to all of the superhuman mommas out there! Phenomenal isn't even the word," Leigh-Anne gushed in her caption.

Leigh-Anne melted hearts with her sweet update

Fans and friends adored Leigh-Anne's family update, with one writing: "The cubs are walking already? Stop [emotional emoji]," while a second remarked: "I know they're gonna be two soon, but in my mind they're babies, and it's so weird and special to see them walking, hand in hand with mama."

A third chimed in: "They are growing up so fast," and a fourth added: "Happy Mother's Day Leigh! The best mum to your little bubbas."

The 31-year-old shares her twins with her fiancé, Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together.

The couple welcomed their twins in 2021

Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Leigh-Anne and Andre have remained extremely private about their growing family and have yet to announce either the names or gender of their twins.

Leigh-Anne keeps her family out of the spotlight

In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their children's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses cute emojis to mask their identities.

In an interview with The Sun, Leigh-Anne explained: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible.

"It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

