Geri Horner opts for a figure hugging white dress to celebrate F1 win with her husband Christian Horner

If there's one thing Geri Horner knows how to do, it's rock a white dress. The 50-year-old attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday to support her husband Christian Horner when team driver Max Verstappen cruised to a dominant victory.

As most Formula 1 fans will know, the former Spice Girl is a regular attendee at the events and is often filmed cheering on the Red Bull drivers.

For her most recent visit, Geri chose a white figure hugging Gucci shirt dress.

© Getty Images Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

The belted v-neck dress looked super-flattering, especially as she completed the look with a pair of logo-embossed wedges, also by Gucci.

At the F1 Gala Dinner Geri wowed in another white dress - looking the belle of the ball with her adoring husband.

© Getty Images Geri Horner's Princess moment at the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

Monaco is a very special place for the Christian and Geri. During a recent chat with The Telegraph, the Red Bull team principal revealed how he and his wife actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

© Getty Images The look of love! Geri and Christian only had eyes for each other

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

A few years later, they embarked on a relationship.

Of the critics – who thought their relationship was doomed – Christian added: "You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her.

"It will be ten years this time next year and we've been happily married for seven. We're very different characters but we complement each other well."

