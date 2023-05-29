Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Horner opts for a figure hugging white dress to celebrate F1 win with her husband Christian Horner
Geri Horner looked gorgeous in Gucci… 

Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner monaco f1
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyHead of Lifestyle Online

If there's one thing Geri Horner knows how to do, it's rock a white dress. The 50-year-old attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday to support her husband Christian Horner when team driver Max Verstappen cruised to a dominant victory.

As most Formula 1 fans will know, the former Spice Girl is a regular attendee at the events and is often filmed cheering on the Red Bull drivers.

For her most recent visit, Geri chose a white figure hugging Gucci shirt dress. 

Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco © Getty Images
Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

The belted v-neck dress looked super-flattering, especially as she completed the look with a pair of logo-embossed wedges, also by Gucci.

WATCH: Geri Horner makes surreal exit in billowing bridal dress

At the F1 Gala Dinner Geri wowed in another white dress - looking the belle of the ball with her adoring husband. 

Geri Horner's Princess moment at the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco © Getty Images
Geri Horner's Princess moment at the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

Monaco is a very special place for the Christian and Geri. During a recent chat with The Telegraph, the Red Bull team principal revealed how he and his wife actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

READ: Geri Horner and her husband Christian beam as they welcome new addition to their family

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

The look of love! Geri and Christian only had eyes for each other© Getty Images
The look of love! Geri and Christian only had eyes for each other

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

A few years later, they embarked on a relationship.

Geri Horner's bridal-dress moment will make you double take

Of the critics – who thought their relationship was doomed – Christian added: "You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her.

"It will be ten years this time next year and we've been happily married for seven. We're very different characters but we complement each other well."

Inspired by Geri's look? Shop our favourite white glam dresses below

  • Karen Millen Cape Dress

    Karen Millen cape embellished dress

    Karen Millen's embellished cape dress is just the gown to stun in!

    Adorned with glistening sequins and beads, this floor-sweeping gown gives ethereal vibes while the cape adds drama.

  • Alie Street Beatrice Lace Dress

    Alie Street Beatrice lace dress

    Flaring out at the hem, this Alie Street maxi dress features delicate lace and a boat neckline for a simple, minimal - yet pretty - look.

  • Needle & Thread dress

    Needle & Thread sequin ankle gown

    Taking inspiration from the 40s, this intricately embellished gown is packed with delicate sequins and scallop shapes, creating the most beautifully textured dress.

  • River Island cream dress

    River Island bardot dress

    River Island's bardot-design dress is sexy yet demure, with drape shoulders and a satin finish to amp the drama.

  • Coast occasionwear dress

    Coast lace dress

    Coast's lace detailed dress will see you through christenings, the races and all your summer events.

    With a lace top and circular skirt, wear with contrasting navy or add polka dot details for a spot of fun.

  • Club L White Dress

    Club L white cape dress

    Follow the coronation lead and opt for a white cape dress - this Club L London maxi has a bodycon aesthetic with a statement cape.

  • Rixo sequin dress

    Rixo sequin white dress

    We're head over heels for Rixo's ivory sequin gown, covered in embellishment and with a figure-skimming, bias-cut skirt.

  • Mint Velvet feather ivory dress

    Mint Velvet feather-trimmed ivory dress

    It's all about the feather trim with Mint Velvet's feather-accented midi dress.

    The figure-skimming cut is forever flattering too.

