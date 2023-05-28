Watch: Geri Horner makes surreal exit in billowing bridal dress

Sunday marked the return of one of the most glamorous events in the F1 calendar with the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Reigning supreme in the style stakes was Spice Girls star Geri Horner (née Halliwell), who declared her arrival at the star-studded motoring event beside her husband Christian Horner on Saturday.

"Monaco... I’m on my way," Geri shared on Instagram, lighting up her followers' feeds as she oozed Bong-girl glamour in a billowing white dress. Take a look at her movie star moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Geri Horner's bridal-dress moment will make you double take

Fresh from the red carpet in Cannes, the 50-year-old wore a breathtaking lace dress in an angelic white hue as she rushed to get into a helicopter.

Geri channelled old-school Hollywood glamour as she teased her auburn hair into a Hepburn-inspired French pleat, giving fans a flash of her glamorous makeup look as she looked back at the camera.

© Getty Geri Horner debuted a stunning white dress from Erdem at the Cannes Film Festival

Reflecting on Geri's ultra-lavish mode of transport, fans flocked to comment on the singer's Instagram post, with many declaring her post: "ICONIC"

"I love how Geri also once struggled to pay her bills, hustled, worked hard and now lives her life exactly how she pleases," added another fan, while a third penned: "I love that she wears white all the time. It's her staple and she looks amazing."

© Getty Geri's white dress was adorned with embroidered lace and a sweeping tulle train

White is like Geri's uniform. The "Spice Up Your Life" hitmaker almost exclusively wears the symbolic colour, and even chose to wear white when she met with King Charles earlier in the month to celebrate the winners of the Princes Trust awards at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Geri's appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix comes shortly after she brushed shoulders with Hollywood's elite at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

© Getty Neill Blomkamp, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Geri Halliwell Horner, Asad Qizilbash and David Harbourattend the "Elemental" screening

The singer-turned-actress marked her return to the big screen with a role in Gran Turismo, turning heads on the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful lace dress from Erdem, YSL accessories and a glittering set of diamonds from Chopard.

© Getty Geri Horner in Cannes earlier this week

"Thank you @festivaldecannes," Geri penned on Instagram. "This evening at The Palais des Festivals for Cannes film festival closing night."

"Beautiful, classy and so natural," declared one of her fans in the comments, as others praised her "wedding dress" moment with flurries of heart eye emojis.

