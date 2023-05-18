Geri Horner dazzles in sleek coat and flares as she embraces King Charles

The former Spice Girl proved that all-white is never Too Much during her royal encounter

The most British of encounters occurred on Wednesday as former Spice Girl Geri Horner met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Both considered royalty in their own domains, (the legit royal family and pop culture) the duo sweetly embraced while celebrating the winners of the Prince's Trust awards and celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace.

For the touching event, Geri looked to her signature all-white colour palette. The 50-year-old wore a sleek powered white coat featuring elegant button-down detailing and a streamlined silhouette, paired with fitted flares and a Gucci handbag. She wore her auburn hair down loose in a straightened style and parted in the centre.

As the star was pictured hugging King Charles, she flashed a glimpse of her beautiful diamond engagement ring. According to expert David Allen at 77 Diamonds, "The sparkling round diamond appears to be approximately 2.0ct and is set in a traditional solitaire setting.”

© Getty King Charles III met with Geri Horner as he hosted the winners of the Prince's Trust awards and celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace

He continued: “A far cry from the look at me diamond rings worn by some of her former bandmates, Christian has selected a timeless piece for Geri that will have set him back nearly £80,000."

© Getty The former Spice Girl looked to her go-to white colour scheme

Geri was joined at the royal event by Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who looked beautiful in a one-shoulder dress featuring a traditional batik print known as Dutch wax-print cloth which hails from Western and Central Africa.

© Getty The singer was joined by Oti Mabuse and Funmilola Sosanya

King Charles looked smart as ever in a classic navy suit and white shirt.

© Getty The star embraced King Charles during the poignant day

By now, we all know that whatever the weather, Geri always adheres to her all-white uniform. Her latest date night was no exception, with the former Spice Girls star joining her husband Christian Horner at the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th anniversary party in London.

© Getty Geri has always worn white since marrying husband Christian

The Spice Up Your Life hitmaker looked lovely in a pair of fitted, floor-grazing flares that concealed her choice of footwear, which she teamed with a tailored single-breasted blazer layered over a white polo neck. Geri looked gorgeous as ever as she arrived at Outernet London alongside her Formula One boss husband, putting on a loved-up display on the red carpet.

She carried a rectangular bag with a gold clasp and wore her auburn hair down loose in soft, face-framing waves.

© Getty Geri Horner and Christian Horner attending the 60t anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera

Christian meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit, forgoing a tie for the occasion. The pair were joined by a star-studded crowd including, rather surprisingly, Barbie movie actor Ryan Gosling.

While Geri was known for wearing bold colours, vibrant prints and thigh-grazing cuts during her Spice Girls day (and who could forget that BRITs mini dress?), the star has favoured a crisp white palette ever since her romance with Christian.

