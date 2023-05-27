Geri Horner is angelic in striking curve-hugging ensemble

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner is in Cannes for her latest film Gran Turismo

Geri Horner has been enjoying the sunshine over the past few days as the popular singer has been in Cannes ahead of her return to the big screen with a role in Gran Turismo.

The singer has been spotted with co-stars like Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, and she's been wearing a selection of striking looks. In her latest post, Geri resembled a heavenly angel in her signature white style, rocking a gorgeous slinky shirt and tucked into her trousers that highlighted all of her curves. Geri flashed a huge smile during her mini-photoshoot, showing off her stunning look in full.

In her final photo, the "Spice Up Your Life" songstress shared a black-and-white snap as she walked through the outside area of a pristine hotel with a group of plants growing behind her.

In her caption, she shared: "Looking ahead to an exciting weekend in Cannes," she then tagged her photographer, stylist, makeup artist and hair stylist.

The post got a lot of attention from her fanbase, as one said: "The woman that shaped the pop culture of the 90s," and a second added: "I cannot see! I’m blinded by such beauty!"

A third penned: "For me Geri is one of the most beautiful women in the world," while a fourth wrote: "So beautiful Ginger, can't wait to watch the movie," and even her former Spice Girls co-star, Melanie C said how "beautiful" the 50-year-old was.

Geri has had the best looks during her time in Cannes

Geri has appeared in a small selection of films over the years, and in her latest she plays Lesley Mardenborough, the real-life mother of Jann Mardenborough, a teenager who became a real-life racing driver after winning several e-sports competitions hosted by Nissan.

Due to all the promoting, Geri is set to have a very busy weekend, but she might slip away for a few hours to join her husband, Christian Horner, who will be nearby in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix which will be held in the principality this weekend.

Geri almost always wears white, and she was in the colour when she met with King Charles earlier in the month to celebrate the winners of the Princes Trust awards at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Geri will star alongside Orlando Bloom in the film

The singer wore a sleek powered white coat featuring elegant button-down detailing and a streamlined silhouette, paired with fitted flares and a Gucci handbag. She wore her auburn hair down loose in a straightened style and parted in the centre.

As the star was pictured hugging the monarch, she flashed a glimpse of her beautiful diamond engagement ring. According to expert David Allen at 77 Diamonds: "The sparkling round diamond appears to be approximately 2.0ct and is set in a traditional solitaire setting."

He continued: "A far cry from the look at me diamond rings worn by some of her former bandmates, Christian has selected a timeless piece for Geri that will have set him back nearly £80,000."

Geri was joined at the royal event by Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who looked beautiful in a one-shoulder dress featuring a traditional batik print known as Dutch wax-print cloth which hails from Western and Central Africa.

See some more of Geri's looks below...

White really is Geri's colour!

Geri enjoyed a surprise reunion with Emma

Geri always looks so glam in the colour

