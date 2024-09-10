Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sanchez lead the best dressed at star-studded gala dinner

The Caring for Women dinner, hosted by the Kering Foundation, was a star-studded event that brought together the crème de la crème of Hollywood in New York City to raise awareness and funds for ending gender-based violence. Some of the world's most glamorous and philanthropic celebrities took to the red carpet, showcasing their unique style while supporting an incredible cause. See the best photos.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight in a sleek, figure-hugging white latex dress. Known for her daring fashion choices, Kim kept accessories minimal, allowing the stunning gown to take center stage. Paired with black stilettos and her signature dark tresses slicked back, she exuded elegance with a modern edge. Her beauty look was equally flawless, featuring a bronzed smoky eye and a nude lip, capturing the signature sultry style she’s famous for.
Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sanchez turned heads with her striking choice of outfit. The television personality arrived in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown that featured intricate black lace detailing layered over a nude base. The dramatic floral patterning and form-fitting silhouette highlighted Lauren’s curves, while the sweeping train added a touch of glamour.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson also brought her A-game in an ethereal white gown. The dress featured a sparkly low-cut bodice and a high-waisted skirt, perfectly accentuating her sleek figure. Her hair, styled in a half-up, half-down look, added to the understated elegance, while the sparkling jewels of her earrings and a matching ring provided just the right amount of dazzle. Her makeup, soft and dewy, brought out her natural beauty with a hint of copper on her eyes and a pop of pink on her lips.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain looked utterly mesmerizing in an emerald green, sequin-adorned gown that was nothing short of show-stopping. The vibrant dress, with its plunging neckline, complemented her fiery auburn hair, which was styled straight and sleek. Jessica added a touch of sparkle with diamond earrings, while her makeup featured bright pink hues, adding a soft contrast to the boldness of her gown.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry dressed in a shimmering teal gown that clung to her every curve. The strapless sequin dress sparkled under the event lights, and her long, dark locks were styled straight, cascading down her back. Katy opted for bold eye makeup to complement her dazzling outfit, paired with a soft pink lip for an overall striking yet feminine look.
Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion powerhouse, made a grand entrance in a stunning nude gown with intricate feather detailing. Her signature platinum blonde hair flowed down her back, and her gown, with its mix of feathers and beading, added a textured elegance that only Donatella could pull off. With minimal accessories and makeup that enhanced her iconic features, she truly embodied high-fashion sophistication
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts looked like a modern-day princess in an all-white strapless gown. The structured dress, with its voluminous skirt, made a striking statement on the red carpet. Naomi kept her look simple but effective, with her blonde hair styled into a sleek bob, enhancing the clean lines of her gown. With minimal jewelry and soft makeup, Naomi embodied timeless elegance.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek, who played host for the evening, dazzled in a midnight blue and black lace gown that hugged her famous curves, complete with delicate embroidery and sheer detailing. The off-the-shoulder gown highlighted her décolletage, while her sleek updo added an air of sophistication. Salma's look was completed with diamond drop earrings and understated makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.