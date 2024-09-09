Salma Hayek's show-stopping trio of waist-cinching dresses steal the show at latest TIFF appearance

Salma Hayek, as always, brought the glamor to her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 8.

The actress, who just celebrated her 58th birthday, dropped by the Canadian film festival for the premiere of the upcoming war drama Without Blood, directed, written, and co-produced by her good friend Angelina Jolie.

Salma stars in the film alongside Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín, and appeared at three separate events over the course of her day-long stay at Toronto. And of course, with each event, another stunning look.

Earlier in the day, she joined Angelina and Demián at the Deadline Studio at the Bisha Hotel, wearing a white sundress covered in green patterned flowers.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, through which her white lace bra poked through, and she styled it with a burgundy Gucci belt and peep-toe platform stilettos.

She then appeared at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, presenting a tribute and the award to Angelina herself, dressed in a beautiful blue Gucci chiffon gown with angel sleeves and a ruching detail at the waist that cinched her in. Salma paired the gown with a matching clutch and a diamond necklace.

The actress then finally showed up at the premiere of Without Blood, joined by her husband François-Henri Pinault, in a glamorous wine red sequined gown with strap detailing on her shoulders, and her hair styled into loose waves.

Salma appeared at the People/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite at the premiere, and spoke about her relationship on the set with her director and friend, plus working with Angelina's sons Pax and Maddox, each of whom were assistant directors on the project.

"They work hard," she said, dubbing them "very professional" and saying the same for their mom. "She's demanding. They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place."

While highlighting their close bond outside of the film set, she added: "They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun."

Salma said of the two brothers: "They work hard. They are very serious about what they do," and said she had to work consciously to treat them like colleagues on set instead of the children of a family friend.

"It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful.'"

She also spoke about how warm Angelina was to work with as a director. "I was surprised, even though we are very close and stuff, but I was [surprised by] how warm and generous and kind she was as a director to the actors. It was really something."

"I've worked with great directors that are really focused, but maybe because she's also an actress…everything that maybe she wished somebody would've done for her, she did for us."