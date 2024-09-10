Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is luminous in dreamy boho dress in new video - Meghan Markle is a fan
Subscribe
Kate Middleton is luminous in dreamy boho dress in new video - Meghan Markle is a fan

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Princess Kate is luminous in the boho dress of dreams in heartfelt video - and Meghan Markle is a fan

The Princess of Wales shared a new, heartfelt video with fans and looked stunning

Kate Middleton laughs as she joined Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 06, 2023 in Egham, England. Todays match is being played to raise funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales, marking the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day which is set to take the total amount raised to more than Â£12,000,000.© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We were delighted to see the beautiful Princess of Wales on Monday evening, as she shared an uplifting video with royal fans on Instagram. The short film, which was expertly shot at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, revealed that the royal has completed her chemotherapy treatment

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

The wholesome footage showed the radiant 42-year-old enjoying her summer break with her family. In heartwarming clips, Kate can be seen spending time with her husband Prince William, and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate Middleton pictured at Anmer Hall© Kensington Palace
Kate looked stunning in her Veronica Beard dress

The brunette royal looked simply beautiful, at one with the natural surroundings, wearing a delightful, boho style dress by Veronica Beard. The dazzling frock is known as the 'Castella Dress' and costs £595. The embroidered number comes in a monochrome paisley print, and is of the midi variety, complete with a tiered skirt and defined waist detail, as well as a subtle neckline. Predictably, it has already sold out.

Veronica Beard boho dress worn by Kate Middleton
Kate's dress was known as the 'Castella' by Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard is an American label loved by Kate's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan has championed the brand for many years and wore the label during her Suits years before she became a royal, so you can bet Prince Harry's wife will love this frock too. 

In fact, Meghan wore the label less than a month ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Bogota for their 2024 tour in Colombia back in August.

Meghan is no stranger to a halterneck button-down style, pictured here in Colombia this summer© Getty
Meghan's tailored outfit she wore last month is by Veronica Beard

The mother-of-two rocked a navy halterneck waistcoat and cigarette trousers set from her go-to label. Her sleek suit put an elevated twist on the cool-girl-coded waistcoat, complete with a polo collar and button-down detailing.

Kate's special update

As well as her children and husband, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton appeared in the video, too.

Kate Middleton playing cards with Michael Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte© Kensington Palace
Kate's parents Carole and Michael appeared in the video, too

The pair can be seen looking relaxed and casual with their daughter, son-in-law, and their three grandchildren while playing card games at the kitchen table.

Kate's family have been imperative on her health journey. The royal said: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More