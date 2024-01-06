Most dazzling Golden Globes looks ever: Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, more

The Golden Globes is a historic event that not only honours the best in film and American television but provides an incredible opportunity for Hollywood's brightest stars to prove their sartorial prowess and show off their best looks.

From Nicole Kidman to Angelina Jolie, there have been some jaw-dropping looks over the years that have ticked all our red-carpet boxes. We can always rely on our favourite actresses to arrive in either the more sparkly piece they can find, or the brightest, or both – let's not forget Beyonce's plunging sparkly dress that put the gold in the Golden Globes and could be seen from Mars.

Take a look back with us at some of the best looks as we prepare for this year's sparkling ceremony…

Beyonce © Getty We start by taking it back to 2007 when 'Halo' singer Beyonce, 42, dripped in gold. The star looked like a galactic goddess in this incredible plunging dress that beamed light from every angle. She wore her hair in a straight style with honey-toned highlights and epitomised the glamour of the event to a tee.

Lady in red

Nicole Kidman © Getty Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman, 56, looked sensational in a fiery red gown in 2020. The actress opted for a strapless floor-length style with ruching at the waist and a thigh split. The drama was brought by a long train which managed not to blend into the carpet. She added a pair of strappy red heels with silver embellishments, a contrasting gold tasselled drawstring micro bag and a pair of gold chandelier earrings. The final touches were added in the form of a bold red lip and straight hair tucked behind the ears for a sleek look.

A sultry moment

Angelina Jolie © Getty Angelina Jolie, 48, brought the drama in 2018 when she wore an incredible floor-length black gown with a sheer panel over the shoulders into long billowing sleeves adorned with oversized feathered cuffs. The Maleficent star's dress ruched at the waist and fell into a long floor-grazing skirt. So as not to overpower her villain-worthy sleeves, Angelina wore her hair in a chic updo with a pair of diamond drop earrings and finished the look off with a grey-toned smokey eye with a wing liner.

Dazzling in sparkles

Salma Hayek © Getty At last year's ceremony Salma Hayek, 57, turned up the heat in a gorgeous sparkly number. The Grown Ups actress wore a corseted nude dress with tasselled short sleeves that was covered in diamantes. The dress featured a nude lace underlay and a scalloped tassel design to create a classic hourglass silhouette. The black piping where the sleeves met the dress tied into the star's grungy manicure and she wore her jet-black locks in an undone-style updo. Silver sparkly earrings complemented the look perfectly and her winged liner added a touch of drama.

Sunny disposition

Cate Blanchett © Getty Tár actress Cate Blanchett, 54, stepped out in 2020 wearing a gorgeous lemon yellow dress. The piece featured a contrasting soft pleated fabric in the pastel shade to create the oversized puff sleeves that fanned outwards and the flowing skirt with a grungy bejewelled gladiator-style panel over the chest. She added a voluminous updo and complementary yellow platformed heels, as well as a pair of sparkling silver earrings to bring the different aesthetics together.

Jazzing up a nude dress

Jessica Chastain © Getty Scenes from a Marriage actress Jessica Chastain, 46, wowed in 2023 when she took to the red carpet in a stunning sparkly dress. The ankle-grazing gown featured a nude slip which was covered in diamantes in a checked shape that came out in a circle from the centre of the dress. The dress also featured a high strapless curved neckline. The actress paired the piece with a pair of glittery platformed peep-toes and ditched a bag altogether, opting to accessorise the look with dazzling silver rings. Her auburn locks were styled in an updo that swept her hair away from her face.

Laced with beauty

Emily Blunt © Getty Emily Blunt, 40, stepped onto the red carpet in 2019 in a beautiful dress that was so captivating. The A Quiet Place star was seen in a dipped hem dress that was covered in a lace pattern made from intricately beaded flower-shaped panels. She added delicate strappy heels to accompany the ethereal high-neck gown and wore her hair in a braided updo with simple makeup that featured a wash of grey shadow over the eyelids.



Barbie's dream dress

Margot Robbie © Getty Margot Robbie, 33, channelled the 2023 mega-moment that was her leading role in the Barbie movie by stepping out in a pink dress that would fit in well in the Dreamhouse wardrobe. The star's gown featured a halter neck with a bejewelled buckle. The bodice and skirt of the dress featured a chevron design made from gorgeous bubblegum pink beads and the mermaid skirt had tassels made from tulle and lace. She added a beach Barbie wavy hairstyle and silver heels to complete the aesthetic.

A golden pair

Blake Lively © Getty Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, 36, is known for her showstopping red carpet looks and she didn't disappoint when she was photographed alongside her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds in 2017 wearing a classic black gown with an unusual feature. The velvet gown had a long train with sparkly gold detailing around the neckline. The unusual feature was gold-lined pockets on the hips which the star rested her hands in. Blake added a gold bangle with an eye-catching green jewel and switched up her hair, ditching her beachy waves in favour of a sleek updo.

All the feathers

Heidi Klum © Getty AGT judge Heidi Klum, 50, got the sparkly memo when she arrived in 2023 wearing a barely-there sheer nude mini dress with silver sequin panels and a bold detail – a lilac feathered addition that went over her shoulder and down the dress horizontally. The supermodel swept her iconic bangs to the side for a new look and added a pair of silver strappy heels to accentuate the glitzy appeal of the daring dress. Her silver sparkly glittery clutch tied the whole look together and her purple shimmery eyeshadow showed Heidi's bold side.

Old Hollywood star

Rihanna © Getty 'Diamonds' songstress Rihanna, 35, looked so gorgeous when she turned up to last year's ceremony looking like an old Hollywood star. The singer wore a black ruched strapless midi dress with the addition of velvet gloves and a dramatic velvet coat that sat off the shoulder and trailed behind her for what felt like miles. She carried a rhinestone-encrusted microbag that matched her silver jewels and wore simple strappy heels to allow the coat to do the talking. We love how Rihanna switched up her hair and went for a twisted updo that showed off her incredible bone structure.

