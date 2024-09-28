Strictly's Tess Daly is a total golden girl with bouncy hair

Tess Daly and her stylist James Yardley have been working overtime to ensure her Strictly Come Dancing outfits are the best of the best.

If her glittering disco ball tube dress and silhouette-skimming red suit from weeks one and two are anything to go by, it's clear to see the BBC host still reigns supreme in the style department.

© BBC Tess wowed in her look

Continuing her winning style streak on Saturday night's show, Tess, 55, looked nothing short of mesmerising in her flawless pink dress. Her off-the-shoulder frock was exceptional and the star brought plenty of bling with her jewellery for the evening's show.

The wife of Vernon Kay, with whom she shares daughters Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14, sported a radiant beauty glow as she wore her signature glittering eye look, golden bronzer, and fluttery faux lashes.

Tess' golden blonde hair was the real star of the show, however. The glamorous Strictly host wore her tumbling locks in her signature blonde style.

Meanwhile, Tess' co-host Claudia Winkleman looked equally glamorous rocking a bedazzled green dress.

Tess' trusty stylist James previously revealed that he starts sourcing Tess' Strictly Come Dancing ensembles in mid-August ahead of the show's annual debut in September.

"It's not that far in advance because as you approach autumn and winter, styles change and you start to get longer dresses and suits, and silks and satins come in," he told Yahoo.

© Tess Daly Tess exuded Hollywood glamour for the opening show

"We try a lot of things at these fittings, about 50 looks. I’ve never really known anyone like Tess who has such a love for clothes and she enjoys trying things on. We know what works and what doesn't."

The fashion guru also explained that Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman are "very different women" so it's more about making sure their looks complement one another rather than coordinating.