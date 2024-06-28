Tess Daly shows off sky-high legs in spellbinding swimsuit from lavish summer getaway

Tess Daly was a vision earlier this week when she was spotted posing up a storm in a leg-lengthening swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two, 55, shared a 'photo dump' of her recent lavish getaway. The featured image showed the blonde bombshell relaxing on a lilo in the middle of a crystal-blue pool.

Tess oozed summer chic as she relaxed back on a lilo

Captioning the post she penned: "Couple of days away and even brought the boys along," referring to her pet dogs, one of which made an appearance nestled under Tess' arm.

Tess looked spectacular in the halterneck one-piece. The bright white hue was the epitome of summer chic and perfectly flattered her Giselle-like physique.

© Instagram Tess looked super chic in her glittery gold jacket

As for her hair, the Strictly Come Dancing host swept her lengthy platinum tresses up into a messy bun, and added a pair of stylish cream sunglasses to battle the beating sun rays.

Keeping well hydrated, the only accessory was Tess' matching white Stanley cup, and of course, the glamorous white and turquoise striped pillow she relaxed on.

The Strictly host shared the details of one of her delicious meals

Other fabulous photos from her time away saw Tess sitting outside at a glamorous coffee shop, a snapshot of a delicious-looking meal and other aesthetic images of the mystery location.

For the candid coffee shop snap, Tess opted for an off-duty look comprised of oversized dark navy blue jeans and a gold glittery jacket.

This time she left her blonde locks free-flowing and slipped on her sunnies once again for good measure.

The update caused a stir with her friends and followers in the comments section. "Love it. The swimming pool picture looks like something straight out of an old Hollywood movie!" one follower penned.

The couple live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

A second added: "Love that jacket in the 2nd pic and the swimsuit of course! Stunning," another added.

When Tess isn't living it up on holiday, she is at home with her husband, Vernon Kay, in their six-bedroom mansion in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

Tess and Vernon with their eldest daughter Phoebe

The lavish location is home to a number of spectacular properties and, not only is it a mere stone's throw away from London but according to the Telegraph, it is one of the best places to live in Britain.

The couple share two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Isabella, 14.