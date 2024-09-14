Tess Daly blows us away in form-fitting shimmer dress

Tess Daly looked radiant as she returned to the BBC ballroom for the 2024 edition of Strictly Come Dancing. Kicking things off with a killer look for launch night, Tess dazzled in a glittering silver dress and killer heels.

The 55-year-old star, who has been hosting the show since its inception in 2004, never fails to impress on the fashion front – and her first look of the series deserved a perfect ten.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's 5 style rules

Tess looked beautiful in a fitted sequin dress with a midi cut and a draped neckline, completing the look with a pair of nude heels. Stunning!

The blonde bombshell opted for sleek straight hair for the opening show, while her makeup look glamorous as she opted for a pair of fluttering false lashes, shimmering silver eyeshadow, a rosy blush, and a glossy lip to finish.

Tess took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her outfit, penning: "It's launch day! Time to meet this year's cast of @bbcstrictly 24. See you at 7:20 pm [heart emoji]."

© Tess Daly Tess exuded Hollywood glamour for the opening show

This year's Strictly line-up is a cracker. From pop stars including JLS singer J.B. Gill and X Factor sensation Shayne Ward to reality TV favourites Pete Wicks from TOWIE and Tasha Ghouri from Love Island, the chosen 15 celebrities will be fighting for the right to lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Thirteen weeks of intense dance training, fabulous costumes and emotional moments lie ahead. Let the competition begin!

The mother-of-two's Strictly looks are perfection

Tess' Strictly wardrobe secrets

Tess' trusty stylist James Yardley previously revealed they start planning her Strictly looks as far back as mid-August. After all, perfection takes time!

© Instagram One of our favourite looks from last year's series was this Tinkerbell inspired dress

"It's not that far in advance because as you approach autumn and winter, styles change and you start to get longer dresses and suits, and silks and satins come in," he told Yahoo.

"We try a lot of things at these fittings, about 50 looks. I’ve never really known anyone like Tess who has such a love for clothes and she enjoys trying things on. We know what works and what doesn't."

The fashion guru also explained that Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman are "very different women" so it's more about making sure their looks complement one another's than coordinating

© Guy Levy Tess and Claudia's stylists ensure the ladies don't clash

He added: "They don't dress the same, so Sinead McKeefry and I don’t really co-ordinate. We do check that no one's wearing the same thing across the board, from judges to the presenters, to make sure there's no overlap.

"We also make sure that if, say, Claudia was to wear a sequin suit and it was a lot, then Tess wouldn’t wear something with a lot of pattern because they would clash."