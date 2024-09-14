Tess Daly causes a stir with ultra-glam new Hollywood look

It's that time of year again! Strictly Come Dancing is back and we cannot contain ourselves for it all - the contestants, the music, the drumroll, and above all, the sequins!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman return as the dynamic duo we all love and we just adore seeing what everyone's favourite blonde and brunette besties will be wearing.

© Rob Parfitt/BBC Tess looked stunning wearing a gold Nadine Merabi dress ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2024

The new pictures for the show are pure dynamite. Claudia as always, is wearing her trademark white suit (no-one can pull off this style better than the mother-of-three) and blonde bombshell Tess is looking like Margot Robbie in the Barbie film, sporting a gold sequin pencil dress by Nadine Merabi - everyone's favourite occasion wear brand. Stunning!

© Nadine Merabi The Nadine Merabi 'Nina' dress is a real showstopper

Fans have been following mother-of-two Tess even more lately and on Wednesday evening, the wife of Vernon Kay shared some stunning snaps of herself ahead of the National Television Awards and the blonde beauty looked incredible.

Showing off her perfect legs in a black, jewel-encrusted corset dress by Rebecca Vallance, the 55-year-old looked sublime, and fans loved her new look, which included a megawatt, Hollywood smile. Dazzling!

One follower wrote: "This glam is everything!" Another quipped: "Great teeth!" and "How can Tess Daly be 55?" Other fans added: "Gorgeous and glamorous. As always." and "Wow, just wow!!!"

Tess's Strictly Journey

Tess, who has two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, has been with Strictly for two decades.

© Rob Parfitt/BBC Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are a much-loved duo on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about her incredible run, the TV star said in a new interview with the BBC: "I have to pinch myself when I realise it’s been 20 years since starting work on this brilliant TV show I was lucky enough to be chosen to be a part of. None of us knew at the time if it would work, and none of us could’ve foreseen its stratospheric success. It genuinely feels like a privilege to be part of such a talented team who work tirelessly to produce a live show of this scale each week."

© Instagram Tess has presented Strictly Come Dancing for 20 years

Speaking about the new series and what we can expect, the TV icon reveals: "The class of ‘24 look like a properly exciting gang. As a collective I genuinely cannot wait to see what they’ve got in store for us. Roll on the launch show!"