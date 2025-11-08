President Barack Obama unveils style transformation during surprise appearance in Washington DC

Looks like Barack Obama has been taking style tips from his wife Michelle, as the former President was spotted looking current and stylish for a surprise appearance in Washington DC on Thursday, November 6. Barack shocked audience members on the opening night of Crooked Media's inaugural Crooked Con, walking out on stage after the hosts had introduced themselves. "And I'm Barack Obama," he said, to screams of joy from the audience.

The 64-year-old wore grey jeans and a navy blue sweater, paired with what appeared to be a blue waxed cotton jacket. It was a change of pace for the former President, who usually makes public appearances in button-up shirts and slacks. During Barack's appearance, he reminded the audience that liberals have "got a lot of work to do" politically, despite a sweeping win on November 4 that saw Democrats win Governorship and Mayoral races in major states and cities across the country.

President Barack Obama makes speech about 2026 elections

"Your task is not to impose litmus tests," he said. "We are all part of a vision for the future. Our job is to say that we want everybody engaged. We want to have a conversation about how to make sure that every person in this country is treated with dignity and respect, and the possibility of community, and that we're getting along, not in some cliche ponied way, but in a genuine, deep way where we recognize [that] we have differences. There are fights that are going to have to be fought, but that deep down there is something core in us that we have in common.

"[Something] that is extraordinary and that [when]America at its best and leans in to this notion of of that out of many can come one? That's the conversation that you need to have. That's the conversation that these guys are all about. I love them. I love you."

© Crooked Media Barack Obama on stage at Crooked Con on 11/6

Crooked Media is an organization founded by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor in response to the 2016 election of President Donald Trump. Jon and Jon were both speech writers for Obama during his presidency, and Tommy worked as a spokesman for Obama, and later the United States National Security Council. Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior advisor to Obama for strategy and communications, is also a founding member.

© Crooked Media Barack's appearance was a surprise

Barack married Michelle in 1992, and they are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Michelle has been known as the style icon, and recently released a new book, The Look, which gives a behind-the-scenes look into how her style has evolved from her early days as an attorney to her time gracing the White House as First Lady.

© AFP via Getty Images Barack is known for button-up shirts and slacks

Michelle told People magazine that when she first met Barack, she was wearing a lot of "1980s power suits", joking: "You had to show up at your corporate law firm in a uniform: a very, very shouldered suit, some kind of feminine-ish blouse, pantyhose, which I hated. Now that I mention it, I don’t know what he saw. I'm like, that doesn’t sound very sexy. It was the 1980s."

© Getty Images President Barack Obama (2R) with his family in 2015

"Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time," reads the synopsis.

"In this celebration of style, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband’s U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady of the United States and today as one of the country’s most influential figures, Michelle Obama shares how she uses the beauty and intrigue of fashion to draw attention to her message."