Inside Michelle Obama's most transformative fashion year yet as she turns 62

Michelle Obama has long woven fashion into her political identity, using her wardrobe to spotlight emerging designers and project warmth and approachability throughout her tenure in the White House. She embraced everything from bold colors and cozy knits to elegant chiffon gowns and refined A-line silhouettes. Each look had to be ready for whatever the day demanded – often while challenging expectations and redefining traditional First Lady dressing norms.

However, as she turns 62 on January 17, Michelle's fashion sense is more liberating than ever. She has begun experimenting with more risqué ensembles, documenting this evolution in her book The Look, which debuted late last year.

The Look was published on November 4. "Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama's style evolution, in her own words for the first time," reads the synopsis. "In this celebration of style, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband's U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady of the United States and today as one of the country’s most influential figures, Michelle Obama shares how she uses the beauty and intrigue of fashion to draw attention to her message."

Michelle also addressed the impact her style choices had on the public during her time in the White House from 2009 to 2017. "I didn’t pay attention to it," she admitted to People. "I didn’t want to go down that rabbit hole of listening to other people’s comments about my physical self, whether good or bad. But I liked the fact that, in hindsight, people identified with what I was wearing. Because if I wore something and it could sell out, that meant that most women could afford to buy it. And I thought that’s a good thing. I wanted the people of America, all people of all races, of all political persuasions, to be able to connect with me."

The sartorial impact was dubbed "The Michelle Obama Effect". For example, when Michelle donned a $148 printed tank dress from the retail chain White House Black Market on The View in 2008, the design instantly sold out.

The former First Lady's wardrobe boasted a variety of labels, from high-end pieces like her rose-gold chainmail gown from Atelier Versace for the 2016 State dinner to more affordable fashion finds, such as J.Crew sweaters.

"The clothes could never speak louder than anything I had to say," she added. "I rarely wore white," she explained. "I didn't want my clothes to stop me from engaging people. So my clothes had to be welcoming. They had to invite people in. I had to be able to give a hug. I couldn't worry about whether somebody got makeup on something."

"I wanted to lift up all the designers who otherwise wouldn't have the chance to dress a First Lady. I wanted to break some norms. I wanted to bring some other people into the fold," she told the publication. "So all that was part of the strategy, and with the help of my [team], we were able to pull it off."

More recently, Michelle has begun experimenting with semi-sheer garments, delicate mesh, and bodycon silhouettes. As she celebrates her milestone day, we're taking a look back at her best looks from the last year.

