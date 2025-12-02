Iman, 70, looks ageless as she pulls off 'tricky' corset dress

There were countless incredible looks as stars took to the red carpet at The Fashion Awards on 1 December, but Iman stole the show. The 70-year-old Somalian model and widow of the late British music icon, David Bowie, joined fellow models Lila Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Helena Christensen at the awards ceremony, which is hosted annually by the British Fashion Council and serves as a fundraiser for the organisation's Education Foundation, a charity that financially supports gifted fashion students.
Iman looked incredible, taking to the red carpet in a gorgeous gown from Harris Reed's spring/summer 2026 collection. Dazzling as she posed alongside the mastermind himself, Iman's look featured a waist-sculpting corset with a figure-skimming mermaid skirt.
Crafted from mustard yellow and cream satin covered in flowers, Iman's gown was paired with stacked diamond bracelets, drop earrings, and a grey smoky eye with subtle blue eyeshadow accents.
"Anything by Harris Reed is always a winner on the red carpet and Iman's appearance was one of the most talked about of the night," celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, tells us. "Yellow can be a tricky colour, but she has worn it so well, warming her complexion and showcasing her stylish energy. It also reinforces the trend we have started to see coming through for spring/summer 2026 of fashion inspired by sculptural art. The look feels maximalist but in a controlled way, sometimes with dramatic gowns in a bright colour, it can go horribly wrong, but Iman got it right."
Iman unpacks her look
Speaking exclusively to Vogue ahead of the event, Iman said of her look's creator: "[Harris] has really such a poetic eye and designs from a place of storytelling; [his creations are] definitely filled with drama and emotion. His clothes mimic a bygone era, but at the same time, it's new."
Harris has also previously designed looks for Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé. Of her dress for The Fashion Awards, Iman added: "This dress feels to me sculptural, like wearable art. The silhouette is really powerful, the colours are beautiful and evocative."
Iman's relationship with Harris Reed
Iman and Harris first met in 2021 when they were connected by Vogue's Anna Wintour ahead of the Met Gala that year. Known for its displays of extravagant fashion, the Met Gala, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, saw Iman wear a Harris Reed gown and headpiece that year that truly stole the show.
The look was gold in hue and featured a bustier and trousers pairing with a tiered, feather cage overskirt. As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I have spent time going back through the Met Gala archives, and it has to be said that Iman's look was one of the most magnificent sartorial constructions the event has ever seen.
Who is Iman?
Iman rose to fame herself in the late 1970s, once she was discovered by photographer Peter Beard in 1975, leading to a move to New York to start her modelling career. Since then, she has been credited as a muse for a number of high-end fashion designers, including Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace and Calvin Klein.
She also gained international fame with her relationship with Ziggy Stardust, AKA David Bowie. The pair met in 1990 after being set up on a blind date by their mutual friend, hairdresser Teddy Antolin, and they tied the knot two years later.
The pair were married until Bowie's death aged 69 in 2016. In 2024, Iman told InStyle of her enduring love for the 'Changes' singer: "When people say 'oh your late husband' and I always correct them. He is my husband. Not my late husband. He's ever-present with me. It's because he has left an impact in my life. He was the perfect person for me, and I'm happy that I was able to experience that in my lifetime. And I wish for everybody to have that one time in their life."