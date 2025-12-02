Iman, 70, looks ageless as she pulls off 'tricky' corset dress

There were countless incredible looks as stars took to the red carpet at The Fashion Awards on 1 December, but Iman stole the show. The 70-year-old Somalian model and widow of the late British music icon, David Bowie, joined fellow models Lila Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Helena Christensen at the awards ceremony, which is hosted annually by the British Fashion Council and serves as a fundraiser for the organisation's Education Foundation, a charity that financially supports gifted fashion students.

Iman looked incredible, taking to the red carpet in a gorgeous gown from Harris Reed's spring/summer 2026 collection. Dazzling as she posed alongside the mastermind himself, Iman's look featured a waist-sculpting corset with a figure-skimming mermaid skirt.

© Getty Iman attends The Fashion Awards 2025 Crafted from mustard yellow and cream satin covered in flowers, Iman's gown was paired with stacked diamond bracelets, drop earrings, and a grey smoky eye with subtle blue eyeshadow accents. "Anything by Harris Reed is always a winner on the red carpet and Iman's appearance was one of the most talked about of the night," celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, tells us. "Yellow can be a tricky colour, but she has worn it so well, warming her complexion and showcasing her stylish energy. It also reinforces the trend we have started to see coming through for spring/summer 2026 of fashion inspired by sculptural art. The look feels maximalist but in a controlled way, sometimes with dramatic gowns in a bright colour, it can go horribly wrong, but Iman got it right."



Iman unpacks her look © Getty Iman's dress was designed by Harris Reed, who joined her on the red carpet Speaking exclusively to Vogue ahead of the event, Iman said of her look's creator: "[Harris] has really such a poetic eye and designs from a place of storytelling; [his creations are] definitely filled with drama and emotion. His clothes mimic a bygone era, but at the same time, it's new."

© Getty The sculptural element of the gown appealed to Iman Harris has also previously designed looks for Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé. Of her dress for The Fashion Awards, Iman added: "This dress feels to me sculptural, like wearable art. The silhouette is really powerful, the colours are beautiful and evocative."

Iman's relationship with Harris Reed © Getty Harris Reed and Iman worked together on her 2021 Met Gala look Iman and Harris first met in 2021 when they were connected by Vogue's Anna Wintour ahead of the Met Gala that year. Known for its displays of extravagant fashion, the Met Gala, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, saw Iman wear a Harris Reed gown and headpiece that year that truly stole the show.

© Getty Iman attended the 2021 Met Gala in a feathered look The look was gold in hue and featured a bustier and trousers pairing with a tiered, feather cage overskirt. As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I have spent time going back through the Met Gala archives, and it has to be said that Iman's look was one of the most magnificent sartorial constructions the event has ever seen.

Who is Iman? © WireImage Iman has been in the public eye for five decades Iman rose to fame herself in the late 1970s, once she was discovered by photographer Peter Beard in 1975, leading to a move to New York to start her modelling career. Since then, she has been credited as a muse for a number of high-end fashion designers, including Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace and Calvin Klein.