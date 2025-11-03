4 Best dressed stars in November 2025 – including a gown covered in eyes

With November upon us, spooky season is officially over. The month of October brought a wealth of incredible celebrity style, from the red carpet glamour of the London Film Festival (we're still obsessing over Rachel Weisz's Giorgio Armani suit at the Knives Out premiere) to the American Ballet Theatre 2025 Fall Gala in New York City (and Oprah Winfrey in that amazing wrap dress). Of course, Halloween was the highlight of October, with Heidi Klum's annual extravaganza taking centre stage, the host herself metamorphosing into Medusa.

But now we're saying goodbye to October and looking forward to all that November has in store. The month started off strong, sartorially speaking, with the LACMA Art+Film Gala, the annual event that brings celebrities together to raise funds for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Adorning the guest list were the likes of Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore and Salma Hayek. Keep scrolling to see our favourite look from the event, plus what the rest of the month has to offer as we keep you updated daily on the best looks of November 2025…

1/ 4 © Getty Krysten Ritter Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter proved you can never go wrong with an all-black look as she made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Stone Cold Fox at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills hotel on 2 November. She opted for a vinyl bow-adorned mini skirt with polka dot stockings, strappy heels, and a rollneck sweater.

2/ 4 © Getty Images for LACMA Cynthia Erivo Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo stole the show at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci on 1 November. Leading the best dressed at the annual fundraising event for the museum, Cynthia rocked a Schiaparelli couture gown covered in all-seeing eyes – and looked incredible.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke led the famous faces at the Global Gift Gala at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London on 1 November. Emilia showed up to the event, which raises funds for vulnerable women, children, and families, wearing a sheer Alexander McQueen gown with frills over the bodice and skirt.