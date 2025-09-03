Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in September 2025: Emily Blunt, Sabrina Elba, Hailey Bieber & more
6 Best dressed stars in September 2025 – including the tallest gladiator heels

Join HELLO! in exploring the best celebrity fashion photos of September 2025 as we look forward to London Fashion Week, including Zoey Deutch and Jessica Chastain

See the best dressed stars in September 2025© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Whether those who were enjoying the August sun want to admit it or not, September is here. September means cosy sweaters, it means leather boots, and, for the sartorially inclined among us, it means London Fashion Week. But while we count down to the London fashion event of the year, in New York City and in Venice, the A-listers have been keeping us inspired with their splendid sartorial displays – and there's still so much more of the month to come!

August saw the style set jet off on holiday, but now it's all back to business with everyone from Sabrina Elba to Emily Blunt lighting up the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival. We can't wait to see how the celebrity style moments of the month unfold.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of September…

1/6

Sabrina Elba on red carpet in white dress and heels© Getty

Sabrina looked so lovely in this bridal-worthy gown

Sabrina Elba

Model and UN ambassador Sabrina Elba was a vision in bridal white as she attended the A House Of Dynamite red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The simple ankle-skimming dress was paired with white stilettos and statement emerald earrings.

2/6

Jessica Chastain on street in black mini dress and gladiator heels© GC Images

Jessica's gladiator heels were captivating

Jessica Chastain

Actress Jessica Chastain was seen outside of the Apple TV+ Q&A screening of The Savant in New York City, looking epic in a black sparkly mini dress teamed with the most incredible gladiator heels that scaled her leg to the knee.

3/6

Hailey Bieber seen in West Village sporting leather© GC Images

Hailey proved micro-shorts aren't just for summer

Hailey Bieber

Model and founder of Rhode, Hailey Bieber, was seen enjoying a low-key outing in the West Village. She rocked black micro shorts with heeled mules and an oversized leather jacket.

4/6

Zoey Deutch on street waving in jeans and red top© GC Images

We love Zoey's pop of red - so chic!

Zoey Deutch

The Threesome actress Zoey Deutch was seen in the Meatpacking District commanding attention in flared dark-wash jeans, heeled black boots, and a scarlet tee.


5/6

Zara Larsson posed in mini dress with dolphins on© Getty

The dolphins were a playful touch to a 2000s-worthy look

Zara Larsson

'Midnight Sun' singer Zara Larsson visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York, and in style as she sported a playful T-shirt dress with dolphins printed on the front and a matching icy blue Alice band.

6/6

Emily Blunt attends "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy© WireImage

Emily looked next-level glam in this Tamara Ralph number

Emily Blunt

The Fall Guy star Emily Blunt oozed radiance as she stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival red carpet premiere of The Smashing Machine. Her gown, which was dripping in sparkles, was a Tamara Ralph number and was paired with a vibrant pink lip and Tiffany statement earrings.

