6 Best dressed stars in September 2025 – including the tallest gladiator heels

Whether those who were enjoying the August sun want to admit it or not, September is here. September means cosy sweaters, it means leather boots, and, for the sartorially inclined among us, it means London Fashion Week. But while we count down to the London fashion event of the year, in New York City and in Venice, the A-listers have been keeping us inspired with their splendid sartorial displays – and there's still so much more of the month to come!

August saw the style set jet off on holiday, but now it's all back to business with everyone from Sabrina Elba to Emily Blunt lighting up the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival. We can't wait to see how the celebrity style moments of the month unfold.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of September…

1/ 6 © Getty Sabrina looked so lovely in this bridal-worthy gown Sabrina Elba Model and UN ambassador Sabrina Elba was a vision in bridal white as she attended the A House Of Dynamite red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The simple ankle-skimming dress was paired with white stilettos and statement emerald earrings.



2/ 6 © GC Images Jessica's gladiator heels were captivating Jessica Chastain Actress Jessica Chastain was seen outside of the Apple TV+ Q&A screening of The Savant in New York City, looking epic in a black sparkly mini dress teamed with the most incredible gladiator heels that scaled her leg to the knee.



3/ 6 © GC Images Hailey proved micro-shorts aren't just for summer Hailey Bieber Model and founder of Rhode, Hailey Bieber, was seen enjoying a low-key outing in the West Village. She rocked black micro shorts with heeled mules and an oversized leather jacket.

4/ 6 © GC Images We love Zoey's pop of red - so chic! Zoey Deutch The Threesome actress Zoey Deutch was seen in the Meatpacking District commanding attention in flared dark-wash jeans, heeled black boots, and a scarlet tee.





5/ 6 © Getty The dolphins were a playful touch to a 2000s-worthy look Zara Larsson 'Midnight Sun' singer Zara Larsson visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York, and in style as she sported a playful T-shirt dress with dolphins printed on the front and a matching icy blue Alice band.

