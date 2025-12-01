Best-dressed stars of British Independent Film Awards – including Jessica Brown Findlay's Prada cocktail dress

The British Independent Film Awards 2025 on 30 November celebrated the best of British indie filmmaking and its stars. Hosted by 2025 nominees Ben Hardy and Saura Lightfoot-Leon, the awards celebrated films including The Outrun to Back to Black.

The stars in question pulled out all the sartorial stops. From Carey Mulligan to Celia Imrie and Ruth Wilson, attendees took to the red carpet at The Roundhouse in London for the occasion and put their own spin on evening glamour as they opted for a more pared-back vibe and braved the November chill.

"It's interesting to see that many of the attendees at the 28th British Independent Film Awards have decided to opt for what I would describe as smart casual - I can see lots of tailored trousers and suits, as well as white shirts," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "For me, though, red carpet means a big effort! I love the ethereal tone of Ebada Hassan's Grecian dress and also Carey Mulligan's sage green bandeau number."

1/ 9 © Getty Carey Mulligan The Ballad of Wallis Island actress Carey Mulligan led the well-attired stars in a surprising sage green look. Though usually a colour reserved for spring, the earthy green colour had Carey looking effortlessly chic as her dress featured draped fabric down each side and a classic strapless neckline. She kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for platformed heels.

2/ 9 © Getty Jessica Brown Findlay Star of Brave New World and Playing Nice, Jessica Brown Findlay, rocked a show-stopping Prada dress featuring their 'Poster Girl' design. The cocktail dress from their fall 2017 collection featured a feathered hem and was styled with slingback heels and Cartier jewels.

3/ 9 © Getty Ruth Wilson Down Cemetery Road actress Ruth Wilson opted for a modern take on workwear chic. The star paired a cropped white satin shirt with oversized tweed trousers in a slouchy fit, elevated with pointed-toe heels to elongate her frame.

4/ 9 © Getty Images Celia Imrie The Celebrity Traitors star Celia Imrie chose a tailored ensemble and looked fabulous. The Thursday Murder Club actress rocked a cream three-piece suit with a black pinstripe down the leg to match the black buttons. She added black heels and a diamond brooch to tie the look together.

5/ 9 © Getty Andrea Riseborough Star of the upcoming film Goodbye June with Kate Winslet and Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough looked cool and vampy in a plunging velvet gown and bright scarlet lip.

6/ 9 © Getty Ebada Hassan Brides actress Ebada Hassan was glorious as she donned a corseted midi dress which looked like it had been spun from the finest gold. She added gold heels and jewellery to be in keeping with the metallic aesthetic.

7/ 9 © Getty Alexander Skarsgård Alexander Skarsgård led the well-dressed male arrivals at the award ceremony and did a mighty fine job. The star of Pillion and the son of actor Stellan Skarsgård rocked a black two-piece suit with a more playful touch, with a satin cobalt shirt and bow neck tie.

8/ 9 © Getty Paul Mescal Gladiator star Paul Mescal also got the satin shirt memo as he opted for a pale grey number teamed with a navy suit.